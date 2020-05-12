Downtown Cambridge prepared to reawaken as nearly a dozen Main Street retailers said they would re-open to in-person shopping, as Wisconsin further loosened COVID-19 restrictions on businesses.
Gov. Tony Evers announced on Monday May 11 that retailers in stand-alone buildings and strip malls could re-open immediately, with up to five customers in the store at once and other safety restrictions. The governor also announced on May 11 that drive-in movie theaters could re-open, with some restrictions.
Karen Anderson, owners of Kaleidoscope Fibers , 131 W. Main St., and president of the Cambridge Area Chamber of Commerce, said the governor’s announcement was unexpected.
“Today’s announcement did surprise me, as well as some of the other board members,” Anderson said hours after the updated order came down.
Anderson said she expects downtown Cambridge businesses to move cautiously.
“I think we’ll see people open as they feel prepared to be open,” she said. “A lot of the smaller shops, like my own, are going to have to figure out how to set up sanitizing stations, traffic patterns and rules for customers, like requiring masks.”
“I am not planning on opening this week,” Anderson continued. “I don’t have my plan fully thought through yet.”
Dave Mittlesteadt is co-owner of Ruby Rose Gallery, 217 W. Main St., and owner of the Galleria 214 building out of which operate the gallery and several other businesses. He said he had set a meeting for Tuesday May 12 with Galleria 214 shop owners, to discuss how to move forward. He said the building’s indoor atrium seating would remain closed for now.
Other businesses, many of whom have offered online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup throughout the pandemic, said they would open their doors immediately to shoppers.
Beverly Semmann, owner of Rowe Pottery Works, 110 E. Main St. said its retail store would resume normal business hours on Tuesday May 12.
“I was extremely excited about the change in the Stay at Home order issued today by Gov. Evers,” Semmann said Monday afternoon May 11. “We have been actively planning for our return to open for weeks, so we would be ready when this announcement came.”
“We know this announcement comes with responsibility on our part and the part of our customers,” Semmann continued. “We are taking this seriously. We are so glad that the economic viability of small businesses is being considered and we can’t wait to welcome customers in our doors again.”
Stephanie McNeal, owner of Anew Vintage Dream, 1 Mill St., said she planned to re-open Wednesday May 20 for private in-person shopping appointments, and would continue to offer no-contact curbside pickup. “We will be wearing masks and encourage you to, as well, for everyone’s safety,” McNeal said in a social media post. Social distancing guidelines will apply, “and we will be sanitizing between each appointment,” the post added.
Dixie Kasmar, owner of Angels Among Us thrift shop, 130 W. Main St., said in a social media post she was “beyond excited,” to announce her Tuesday May 19 reopening.
Kasmar asked for patience as the thrift shop navigates rules limiting the number of customers at a time.
“There is a small chance you’ll have to wait outside before being granted entrance,” asocial media post said.
Kasmar said customers uncomfortable shopping around others could call for a private appointment.
Christianne Laing, owner of Avid Gardener, 136 W. Main St., had already opened her outdoor garden center and had been offering curbside pickup of items from her gift shop.
She said she doesn’t see much changing with the updated order.
“The store is small and we’ve been working hard to keep everyone safe with social distancing rules and cleaning of surfaces and handles, and contactless payment,” Laing said.
Laura Evenson, who co-owns Premiere Couture, 145 W. Main St. with Rosemary Williams, said they would reopen immediately for private appointments.
Its team “is normally used to helping several customers at once,” Evenson said.
That will change for now, Evenson said. The formalwear shop will be reserved for one customer at a time and four of their guests.
“We want each bride to have their optimal experience so rather than limiting their groups we are allowing them to have the shop to themselves,” Evenson said.
Evenson said Premiere Couture has been operating throughout the pandemic, with virtual appointments, “making sure gowns arrive on time and our brides are taken care of. We even shipped gowns to brides to try on at home.”
Evenson said she and Williams were “totally surprised,” by the governor’s May 11 announcement.
“We have been rescheduling brides into June. Our phones immediately started ringing with brides and mothers of the bride, who are ready to shop,” she said.
Evenson said they’re looking forward to seeing customers in-person again.
“We are super excited to be back doing what we love,” she said.
