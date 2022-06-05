Lake Ripley Country Club's Women's Organization results from ladies night

The first Ladies Night Out event was held on Tuesday, May 24 at the Lake Ripley Country Club.
Members signed up in groups of four, and were combined with another foursome to play a scramble. Each player had a colored ball, and two players from each foursome played alternate shots for seven holes.
The first place team enjoyed some birdies on multiple holes. Those golfers were Char Cederberg, Marilyn Kuhl, Joyce Gehler, Pat Gahan, Sue Adas, Gayle Perkins and Pat Roisum. Each player received a sleeve of golf balls.
In second place was the foursome of Angie Baker, Laura Thompson, Lisa Bender, and Dusty Rogers. They were presented with LRCC golf visors.
Third place was taken by team members April Mickelson, Tobi Bolt, Kristina Purdy, Bev Semmann, Jenny Guidici, Sue Repyak, Jenny McKittrick, and Chris Graceffa. Each of these players received LRCC golf towels.
The next Ladies Night Out will be in July.
May 24th results
The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization 18-hole golfers play of the day was the best nine reported on Tuesday, May 24.
Flight one had a tie between Betty Litscher and Sue Repyak with low putts going to Charlene Cederberg. Flight two and low putts were taken by Cindy Hartman.
Wendy Lehr also took both flight three and low putts. Sunken approaches were plentiful with Charlene Cederberg on the 13th hole, Cindy Hartman on the 14th hole and Wendy Lehr on the 17th hole. There were no birdies to report.
The nine-hole golfers enjoyed the front nine this week. Kristina Purdy and Marti Tenzer tied for low net in flight one with Marti Tenzer taking low putts.
In flight two, Sue Adas took low net with a tie for low putts between Vicky O’Kane and Peach Beahlen. Julie Clark took flight three low net and Marge Stach scored low putts.
There were three sunken approaches to report with Marge Stach on the second hole, Sue O’Hara on the third and Peach Beahlen on the sixth hole. There were no birdies to report today.
Bridge winners included: 1) Sarah Baird, 2) Carole Wollin, 3) Wendy Lehr and 4) Patricia Cook.
Euchre winners included: 1) Barb Wendt and Pat New, 2) Marilyn Lueder, and 3) Cindy Hartman.