Write-in candidate creates Cambridge School Board race

A last-minute write-in candidate has created an April 6 contest for Cambridge School Board.
Two school board seats are on the April 6 ballot, currently held by Jim Womble and Sean Marren. Marren is not running again.
Womble, challenger Jay Fisher and write-in candidate Jen Brown are all vying for those seats.
Womble and Fisher are on the ballot. Brown registered as a write-in candidate on Tuesday, March 30.
Both seats are three-year terms.
Womble
Womble has served on the school board for five years and lived in the district for 20. He has two sons and five school-age grandchildren.
Womble is retired from a sales management and marketing career, and has a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s of business administration in organizational leadership.
In a statement, Womble said he’s seeking another term to continue work on social-emotional wellness, and on building the district’s long-term financial stability.
“All children deserve all the help we can provide in order to achieve their academic, social and emotional learning potential. We’ve done well in this effort, but we need to continuously improve,” Womble said.
Fisher
Fisher shared a statement on social media this week.
He said he’s lived in the district for about 13 years, and has three children currently learning in the Cambridge schools. Three more have graduated from the district, Fisher said.
Fisher said he’s a Christian conservative who values a “families first” approach to education and sees the family unit as the “core strength” of a school district.
He said he’s focused on “improved communication between the district and the community. Our families need to be heard and all viewpoints respected and addressed.”
Brown
Brown has a professional background in science and education, she said in a statement, and has three children currently in the Cambridge schools.
Brown said she’s earned a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences, a master’s degree in veterinary science and a secondary education certification in biology, chemistry and alternative education.
She’s worked in high school and collegiate settings as a teacher, academic advisor and manager of curriculum data for a college registrar.
Brown said she’s running for the school board to “be a positive voice on the board who will represent and advocate for all of the students.”
“I have the practical knowledge and the heart to serve our students and our teachers. As a parent, I’m also invested in making sure our schools are a positive place for all of our students,” Brown said in a statement..
