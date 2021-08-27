The Lake Ripley Country Club held a three week match play tournament for the month of August.
Sarah Baird took first place in flight one with April Mickelson in second and Jan Tremain in third. Joyce Gehler took Consolation for the flight.
Sue Repyak won flight two with Wendy Lehr in second and Cindy Hartman in third. Pat Clifford took Consolation in flight two.
For the nine-hole golf, flight one was won by Evie Lund with Carol Schneider in second and third place going to Sue Adas. Denise Lind won the consolation for flight one.
Flight two was won by Peach Beahlen with Vicki O’Kane finishing in second and Mary Heynis finishing in third. Lora Kautzer and Jane Spindler finished in a tie for the consolation.
Card nightThe Lake Ripley Country Club held a card night, featuring 28 card players, on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Sue Adas took first place in euchre with Bill Reay finishing in second, Phil Adas in third and Linda Teske, Pat New and Herbie Woodlin earning a three-way tie for fourth. Phil Adas had the most loners.
For the Aug. 17 results, Lori Jensen and Jan Tremain tied for first flight low net with Lisa Nelson earning low putts. In the second flight was Joyce Gehler with Cindy Hartman in second place. Low putts for this flight was a tie between Joyce Gehler and Pat Clifford.
Denise Lind took flight 1 low net. Tied for second was Mary Ann Zwaska and Nikki Becker. In third place was Virginia Newcomb and Jackie Slinde.
Low putts in flight 1 resulted with Mary Ann Zwaska in first place and a 3-way tie for second between Denise Lind, Carol Schneider, and June Schuler. In third for low putts was Sue Buell.
Flight 2 was taken by Jane Spindler with Vicki O’Kane in second. Low putts included a reversal where Vicki O’Kane was first and Jane Spindler second place. Flight 3 was taken by Julie Clark with Barb Moseley taking low putts.
On August 10, the 9-hole golfers play-of-day results included a tie for first place in Flight 1 between Virginia Newcomb and Denise Lind with Mary Ann Zwaska finishing in second place. Low putts went to Evie Lund with a tie for second place between Virginia Newcomb and Denise Lind.
In Flight 2, Pam Reich took first place, second place was Gina Eggert. Pam Reich also took low putts with a tie for second between Gina Eggert and Marti Tenzer. Flight 3 included Chris Gardenier in first place with a tie for low putts between Chris and Barb Johnston.