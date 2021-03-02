CAL FISHER
Despite playing just 11 games this season three Deerfield boys basketball players were recognized for their efforts on the court by being selected to the 2020-21 Trailways South all-conference team.

Headlining the list is Cal Fisher. The 6-0 sophomore guard moved up from the second team to the first team this season after averaging a team-high 20.5 points per game. Fisher made nearly 54% of his shots front the field, including 45% of his 3-point attempts (23-for-51). He also had team-highs in rebounds (71), assists (54) and steals (40).

The Demons’ Dayton Lasack and Clayton Mathwig both were named the second team, their first All-TSC honors. Lasack, a 6-4 junior forward, averaged 10.8 ppg and pulled down 49 rebounds while adding 20 assists and 12 steals.

Mathwig, a 6-2 senior guard/forward, averaged 8.1 ppg, had 30 rebounds and 19 assists.

Deerfield finished its abbreviated season with a 5-6 record.

Williams Bay senior Ben Venteicher was named the Trailways South Player of the Year.

2020-21 TRAILWAYS

SOUTH CONFERENCE

BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM

First Team

Ben Venteicher Williams Bay 6-5 Sr.

Jaden Randall Williams Bay 5-6 Sr.

Cal Fisher Deerfield 6-0 So.

Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 Sr.

Tyler Oswald Parkview 5-11 Sr.

Second Team

Sam Norton Williams Bay 6-2 Sr.

Dayton Lasack Deerfield 6-4 Jr.

Clayton Mathwig Deerfield 6-2 Sr.

Cameron Joyner Palmyra-Eagle 6-2 Sr.

Seth Byington ALCS/SAA 6-2 Sr.

Brent Schmeising ALCS/SAA 5-7 Jr.

Honorable Mention

Casey Webber Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 Sr.

Ryan Carpenter Palmyra-Eagle 6-3 Sr.

Braden Walling Johnson Creek 5-10 Sr.

TRAILWAYS SOUTH

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Ben Venteicher — Williams Bay

