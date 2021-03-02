Despite playing just 11 games this season three Deerfield boys basketball players were recognized for their efforts on the court by being selected to the 2020-21 Trailways South all-conference team.
Headlining the list is Cal Fisher. The 6-0 sophomore guard moved up from the second team to the first team this season after averaging a team-high 20.5 points per game. Fisher made nearly 54% of his shots front the field, including 45% of his 3-point attempts (23-for-51). He also had team-highs in rebounds (71), assists (54) and steals (40).
The Demons’ Dayton Lasack and Clayton Mathwig both were named the second team, their first All-TSC honors. Lasack, a 6-4 junior forward, averaged 10.8 ppg and pulled down 49 rebounds while adding 20 assists and 12 steals.
Mathwig, a 6-2 senior guard/forward, averaged 8.1 ppg, had 30 rebounds and 19 assists.
Deerfield finished its abbreviated season with a 5-6 record.
Williams Bay senior Ben Venteicher was named the Trailways South Player of the Year.
2020-21 TRAILWAYS
SOUTH CONFERENCE
BOYS BASKETBALL TEAM
First Team
Ben Venteicher Williams Bay 6-5 Sr.
Jaden Randall Williams Bay 5-6 Sr.
Cal Fisher Deerfield 6-0 So.
Aiden Calderon Palmyra-Eagle 6-4 Sr.
Tyler Oswald Parkview 5-11 Sr.
Second Team
Sam Norton Williams Bay 6-2 Sr.
Dayton Lasack Deerfield 6-4 Jr.
Clayton Mathwig Deerfield 6-2 Sr.
Cameron Joyner Palmyra-Eagle 6-2 Sr.
Seth Byington ALCS/SAA 6-2 Sr.
Brent Schmeising ALCS/SAA 5-7 Jr.
Honorable Mention
Casey Webber Palmyra-Eagle 6-0 Sr.
Ryan Carpenter Palmyra-Eagle 6-3 Sr.
Braden Walling Johnson Creek 5-10 Sr.
TRAILWAYS SOUTH
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ben Venteicher — Williams Bay
