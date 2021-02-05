The 2020 coronavirus pandemic interrupted everyone’s lives in some way or form, but it didn’t completely shut down the racing season. Tristan Furseth was more than happy for that.
The 16-year-old Deerfield High School sophomore was still able to compete in about 40 races over the summer, driving his Legends car in the Badger Midget Racing Association Series.
The COVID-19 pandemic limited the BMRA schedule, and because of it some dirt tracks were not available. Angell Park in Sun Prairie was one of Furseth’s favorite dirt tracks to compete at, but with the Public Health of Dane County and Madison not allowing that to happen in 2020, Furseth raced Wisconsin tracks in Beaver Dam Raceway, Gravity Park in Chilton and 141 Speedway in Maribel.
“We made a deal with Beaver Dam to race there every Saturday,” Furseth said.
Furseth had a terrific season, finishing sixth overall in points and was 16th in national points across the United States. He also earned one feature win and four heat-race victories.
He would be the first to admit that racing at all levels begins with sponsorship. Among his sponsors are House of Syn Amsoil, Deerfield Pistol Center, T&T Stone, and High Tech Heating & Air Conditioning.
Furseth is a part owner of his car, along with his uncle Shawn Simonson.
Furseth also has a nickname: T.J. “There used to be two Tristans in my kindergarten class and my teacher said, ‘You’re T.J., and it just kind of stuck,” he said.
Furseth’s racing career began at the age of 10, racing go-karts in Fort Atkinson, Beaver Dam, Milton and a track in Illinois where he earned over 20 wins in karts and two championships.
Racing is Furseth’s favorite sport and likely the one he will be involved in for a long time, but he does also play baseball. His and the Deerfield Demons season was lost last spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he’s hoping there is a season this spring.
He also races snowboards.
Looking into the future, Furseth is hoping for bigger and better things in his racing career.
“I’m hoping to either get either a dirt sprint car or a midget,” he said.
While the BMRA schedule for 2021 is pending, Furseth anticipates having a full racing schedule this season. He’s hopeful, too, that Angell Park is one of the venues if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
“I’m looking forward to racing there because it’s my favorite track,” he said about Angell Park.
“It’s a little harder with the on-line (virtual) learning, I’m more of a hands-on learner,” said Furseth.
