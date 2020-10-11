The last day that letters to editor regarding the Nov. 3 election will be published in the Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent is Thursday, Oct. 22. The deadline for submitting election-related letters is Monday, Oct. 19, at noon.

Letters may be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper’s office at 320 N. Lake St., Lake Mills, WI 53551. They may also be emailed to Managing Editor Karyn Saemann at ksaemann@hngnews.com.

The blackout period, two weeks prior to Nov. 3, ensures time for responses to letters. Per our general policy on letters to the editor, the management reserves to edit letters and to not publish them, for any reason, without explanation.

