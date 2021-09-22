Cambridge school tax levy up slightly from 2020-21

The Cambridge schools will levy $7.07 million in taxes for 2021-22, up from $7.05 million in 2020-21, as part of a budget approved at the school board’s annual meeting on Sept. 20.
The board will set the school district’s portion of the tax rate on Oct. 18. It’s projected to be $9.05 per $1,000 of assessed value, down from $9.38 in 2020-21.
For the owner of a $200,000 home in the Cambridge school district, that’s expected to amount to a schools portion of the upcoming tax bill of $1,810, down slightly from $1,876 in 2020-21.
The school district’s portion of the tax rate is added to other portions from municipalities, counties and Madison College, to collectively make up the tax bills mailed to area property owners in December.
Property values have risen 4 percent on average in the Cambridge School District in the past year, interim business manager Tim Stellmacher noted. For some property owners, that could offset savings from the tax rate drop, Stellmacher said.
The school board also approved a total general fund budget of about $12.55 million, about $85,000 more than its total anticipated revenues of about $12.46 million. Stellmacher said when final state aid figures and the school district’s equalized value are finalized in October, that deficit will likely diminish or disappear.
State aid, in particular, “could fluctuate up or down” depending on the official count of students that was done on Friday, Sept. 17. The district expects to received official word on that count this week.
The school district, as has been the case for nearly 30 years, remains constrained by state revenue caps. Adopted in the 1993-94 school year by the state Legislature in an effort to reign in local school spending, revenue caps set strict limits on how much a district can take in from state aid and local property taxes, Stellmacher and District Administrator Marggie Banker told the school board.
Stellmacher highlighted a positive budget trend, in revenue tied to students open enrolling into the Cambridge schools.
The home school districts of students who open enroll into Cambridge must annually pay Cambridge to cover its costs to educate them, he said. In 2021-22, the district expects to receive about $1.14 million in open enrollment payments from other districts, Stellmacher said. It expects, meanwhile, to send $778,000 to other districts for students who live in Cambridge and are are open enrolling out, he said.
“We have about $350,000 more in revenue coming in than we are paying out for open enrollment,” Stellmacher said, calling that “a very healthy position, where we have far more students open enrolling in than open enrolling out.”
Stellmacher also said the school district expects to be carrying about $3.77 million in debt at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The district expects to pay down about $475,000 in debt in the coming year, including debt it took out to make improvements to increase the energy efficiency of its buildings.
The school district has also in the past year taken in about $774,000 in tow rounds of federal Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding, to help school districts respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ESSER grants are earmarked to be spent to counter learning loss tied to the pandemic, Banker said.
The school district has spent about $180,000 of its ESSER funds to hire an additional school psychologist and an additional special education teacher, and to buy Chromebooks for at-home learning.