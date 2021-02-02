KENOSHA
A total of six local wrestlers kept their seasons alive advancing out of the WIAA Division 3 Kenosha Christian Life Regional, held Jan. 30.
Nicholas McDonough (126 pounds), Jack McDonough (132), Nicholas Wilfong (145) and Ray Bach (160) will represent Deerfield. The four were the only Demons to participate, and all four will be headed to their second straight sectional.
“I’m very pleased with how they’re coming along,” said Deerfield head coach Paul Haag.
Nicholas McDonough earned a second-place finish. After pinning Camron Duncan of Parkview/Albany in 3 minutes, 44 seconds in the semifinals, the senior was pinned by Jordan Luhr of Kenosha Christian Life in 44 seconds in the first-place match.
“Nick was just 1-4 going in but worked his way into the sectionals. In the semifinals he went against an Orfordville Parkview athlete — both Nick and his twin brother Jack came to us from Orfordville as freshmen — it was fun having them compete against their friends. I don’t think in their careers either one of them lost to an Orfordville kid, so (Nick’s) glad to keep that intact,” Haag said.
McDonough advanced to sectionals by RULE as he would have faced Duncan again.
Jack McDonough won the regional championship at 132. In the semifinals McDonough pinned Charlie Anderson of Kenosha St. Joseph’s Academy in 1:27. That moved the senior into the finals where he held off KCL’s Nathan Calabrese with a 10-7 decision.
“Jack had a really good day. He as the fourth seed and had to come through against the No. 1 seed from St. Joe’s and pinned him and he had a tough kid from Kenosha Christian Life in the finals. He led from the start, there were a couple of ties, but I felt like he was always in control,” said Haag. “It’s one of the more complete tournaments that he’s had.”
Wilfong moved one step closer to returning to the WIAA state meet with a second-place finish at 145. The senior received a pair of byes before an injury default to Christian Life’s Kade Pinter ended his day. But, Wilfong moved on to sectionals by RULE.
“Nick’s been battling some injuries, so to save him for the sectionals we chose to default in the finals,” said Haag.
Bach will be returning to sectionals after winning the 160-pound championship. After pinning St. Joseph’s Ray Paupore in :53, Bach earned a hard-fought 2-1 decision over KCL’s David Sisson in the title match.
“Ray’s wrestling well, he had a really good day. He had very good strategy from start to finish in that championship match,” said Haag.
Junior Aevri Ciha (138) and sophomore Gunnar Sperle (220) will represent Cambridge.
Ciha pinned Kenosha St. Joseph’s Noah Davis in 2:36 in the semifinals, but was pinned by Kenosha Christian Lifes Javis Pinter in the 138-pound championship match. But, with her win over Davis, Ciha advances to sectionals by RULE.
Sperle also won his semifinal via pin, sticking St. Joseph’s Danny Vo in 3:56. Sperle then was pinned by KCL’s Isaiah Hernandez, but by way of his semifinal victory over Vo Sperle moves on to sectionals this week.
Up Next
Both Cambridge and Deerfield qualifiers will compete in the WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland Regional Saturday. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. in Juneau with the top two finishers in each weight class advancing to the Division 3 State Wrestling Tournament Feb. 13 at Wausau East.
WIAA DIVISION 3
KENOSHA CHRISTIAN LIFE
REGIONAL
Team scores: Kenosha Christian Life 282, Parkview/Albany 135, Kenosha St. Joseph’s Academy 88, Deerfield 80, Cambridge 54, Palmyra-Eagle 0.
Cambridge sectional qualifiers: Ciha (138), Sperle (220).
Deerfield sectional qualifiers: N. McDonough (126), J. McDonough (132), Wilong (145), Bach (160).
