Cambridge Awana resumes

The Cambridge Awana Club has taken a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, but is gearing up to restart.
Awana is a local youth Bible Club that is hosted weekly at Willerup United Methodist Church, 414 W. Water St., just down the street from Cambridge Elementary School.
One of the few in the state run as an after-school program, the Cambridge Awana Club serves children from all over the Cambridge area.
Being a non-denominational club, the children come from multiple area churches, and some with no church experience at all.
“This year, coming out of the pandemic, Awana club is even more important,” said Janice Lund, the director of the Sparks club. “Children need community, and Awana club is a great place where a child is valued. Our goal is to share God’s Word and the love of Christ.”
“We live at a crossroads of cultural change. We want to adequately prepare today’s kids to be resilient, lifelong disciples of Jesus and trust Him with their whole life," Pastor Jen Wilson said. "Willerup’s commitment is to be the best place to be on Wednesdays. We are here and ready to lead.”
“I love to see how much the students can grow when they learn God’s word, in a place that’s safe and fun," said Club Secretary Megan Retzlaff. "It gives them confidence to know verses like Romans 5:8, ‘God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.’”
Registration can be found online at WillerupChurch.org. Questions can be directed to Andrea Kendall at (608) 333-9623