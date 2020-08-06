The third and final round of the Match Play Tournament for the LRCC Women’s Organization concluded on Tuesday, July 28. Results for the 18-hole group in Flight 1 was April Mickelson first place, Jan Tremain in second place and Betty Litscher, third. Sarah Baird took consolation. In Flight 2 first place was Carol Zimbric, Wendy Lehr in second place and Sharon Lund, third. Cindy Hartman took consolation. Joyce Gehler earned low net, low putts for the play-of-the-day. There were 2 birdies for the day, Sharon Lund on hole #12 and Sarah Baird on #4. There were 7 sunken approaches make by Sarah Baird, Charlene Cederberg, Joyce Gehler, Betty Litscher, Sharon Lund, Betty Reay, and Carol Schneider. The Blind Bogey was split between Sarah Baird, Pat Gahan, and Betty Reay.
Tournament results for the 9-hole golfers was Flight 1: Denise Lind, first place; Evie Lund, second place; Carol Wollin, third place and Virginia Newcomb, consolation. Flight 2: Lora Kautzer, first place; Sue Adas, second place; Peach Beahlen third place and Sue Gullickson, consolation. Flight 3: Sandy Roach, first place; Mary Heynis, second place; Chris Lawson, third place; and Donna Martin, consolation. The 9-hole golfers play of the day included Denise Lind taking first place in Flight 1 for a third consecutive week. In second place was Barbara Lyon and Mary Ann Zwaska. There was a tie for first place low putts between Denise Lind and Barbara Lyon with second low putts going to Peggy Davis. Gina Eggert and Marge Stach tied for first place in Flight 2. Low putts in Flight 2 was Marge Stach with a tie for second between Jan Benzinger and Jane Spindler. Flight 3 was taken by Marti Tenzer who also had low putts. There was only one sunken approach for the day by Peach Beahlen on #8 who also had a birdie on that same hole. The blind bogey was split between June Schuler and Jackie Slinde.
This week’s online bridge high scores went to Virginia Newcomb, Julie Clark, Charlene Cederberg and Marlene Lee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.