Aevri Ciha, the lone senior for Cambridge wrestling, is off to a fabulous start to begin the year, winning the 132 girls bracket at the Waunakee Warrior Invite and the Badger State Girls Division this weekend.
In the Waunakee Warrior Invite, Ciha pinned Kacee Pietrek of Holmen (0:30), Katelyn Ottosen of Waunakee (0:45) and Jaida Harshman of Holmen (1:26) all in the first period to advance to the championship match. Ciha pinned Taylor Beaudin of Clinton at 1:14 to claim the 132 bracket.
At the Badger State girls division, Ciha pinned Sydni Schindler (1:17) of Eau Claire North, Mattie Papenthein (3:17) of Middleton and Ella Trimboli (1:30) of Whitnall to claim first place.
At the Jefferson JV Invite, Aiden Sperle and Tyce Bettenhausen finished first in their weight classes as Cambridge finished eighth overall on Saturday, Dec. 18.
Aiden Sperle scored a 7-6 decision over Crandon Dwyer of Lakeside Lutheran, pinned Logan Chareun of Sun Prairie (0:20) and pinned Logan Marshall of Jefferson (0:48) to win the 153-159 weight bracket.
Tyce Bettenhausen won a 10-5 decision over Anthony Schunk of Jefferson, earned a forfeit against Ryan Fugate of Waterloo and scored a 4-2 sudden victory over Jakob Samuel of South Milwaukee to win the 118-129 weight bracket.
At the 151-157 bracket, Garret Wendricks scored falls over Lane McCaw (4:12) of Waterloo in round one and Asher Allen-Suchomel (0:49) of Sun Prairie in round three, but was pinned by Jacquot Benavides of South Milwaukee (4:23) in round two to finish second.
Jamayne Flom-Pressley finished third at the 202-218 weight bracket, scoring a 2-0 decision over Matthew Pierce of Milton, pinned Nathan Roddy (2:13) of Milton and was pinned by Thomas Medley (0:49) of West Allis Nath and Grant Chadwick (2:10) of Marshall.
Thomas Peterson finished fourth at 117-125 after being pinned by Tai Nguyen (3:39) of West Allis Nath, Tyler Petersen (1:04) of Marshall and Payton Splittgerber (0:30) of Jefferson. Joe Downing finished fourth at 150-156, getting pinned by Issac Winters (1:39) of Lakeside Lutheran, Beau Dieckman (1:26) of Jefferson and Parker Kersten (0:29) of Milton.
For JV, Conner Tarras of Cambridge got first in the 120-124 weight class, scoring a 9-7 decision over Rachel Zych of Sun Prairie, winning a 9-2 decision over Brett Thoma of Lakeside Lutheran and pinned Peyton Ferguson (3:39) of Reedsburg. Maverick Slaven finished fourth at 161-168, losing a 8-0 major decision to Pierre Schultz of Lakeside Lutheran and was pinned by Cayden Anhalt (1:16) of Sun Prairie and Justin Giese (0:18) of Waukesha South.
Cambridge 36
Pardeeville 18
The Cambridge wrestling team earned three pins in a 36-18 victory over Pardeeville on Thursday.
For Cambridge, Aiden Sperle pinned Eyob Smith at 170, Gunnar Sperle pinned Hunter McGuire at 195 and Jamayne Flom-Pressley pinned Jake Gunderson at 220. Cambridge scored forfeit victories at 182, 106 and 132.
Pardeeville scored three pins with William Becker pinning Ivan Sopkovich, Landon Wolff pinned Joe Downing and Jackson Preston pinned Tyce Bettenhausen. A double forfeit was issued at 138, 145, 285, 113 and 120.
Cambridge 36, Pardeeville 18
138: Double forfeit
145: Double forfeit
152: Becker (P) over Sopkovich (Cam) (Fall 0:39)
160: Wolff (P) over Downing (Cam) (Fall 5:01)
170: A. Sperle (Cam) over Smith (Fall 0:54)
182: Slaven (Cam) (For.)
195: G. Sperle (Cam) over McGuire (P) (Fall 1:35)
220: Flom-Pressley (Cam) over Gunderson (P) (Fall 3:06)
285: Double forfeit
106: Stenjem (Cam) (For.)
113: Double forfeit
120: Double forfeit
126: Preston (P) over Bettenhausen (Cam) (Fall 1:13)
132: Ciha (Cam) (For.)
Cambridge 30
Lakeside Lutheran 39
The Cambridge wrestling team scored three pinfall victories in a 39-30 loss to Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
Aiden Sperle pinned Pierre Schultz at 182, Clayton Stenjem pinned Elijiah Vik at 106 and Jamayne Flom-Pressley pinned Alex Isham at 285.
Cambridge scored two forfeit victories at 220 and 138 and a double forfeit was issued at 195 and 113.
Lakeside Lutheran earned forfeit victories at 120, 132 and 145. Scoring pins for Lakeside Lutheran included Hunter Sommer over Tyce Bettenhausen at 126, Sam Schmidt over Ivan Sopkovich at 152 and Isaac Winters over Joe Downing at 160. Crandon Dwyer scored a 5-0 decision over Maverick Slaven of Cambridge.
Lakeside Lutheran (LALU) 39.0 Cambridge (CAMB) 30.0
182: A. Sperle (CAMB) over Pierre Schultz (LALU) (Fall 3:00)
195: Double Forfeit
220: G. Sperle (CAMB) (For.)
285: Flom-Pressley (CAMB) over Isham (LALU) (Fall 1:37)
106: Stenjem (CAMB) over Vik (LALU) (Fall 0:53)
113: Double Forfeit
120: Thoma (LALU) (For.)
126: Sommer (LALU) over Bettenhausen (CAMB) (Fall 1:50)
132: McIlvain (LALU) (For.)
138: Ciha (CAMB) (For.)
145: Schultz (LALU) (For.)
152: Schmidt (LALU) over Sopkovich (CAMB) (Fall 2:47)
160: Winters (LALU) over Downing (CAMB) (Fall 1:36)
170: Dwyer (LALU) over Slaven (CAMB) (Dec 5-0)