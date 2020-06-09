Monday, June 15: Library reopening
The Cambridge Community Library will reopen to the patrons on June 15 for limited services and hours. The library will be open Monday-Wednesday from11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Thursday from 3:30-7:30 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors should call the library at (608) 423-3900 to reserve an appointment for computer use. Services like pick-ups, faxes, copies and printing will continue at the drive-through window.
Thursday, June 18: Golf raffle
The Humane Society of Jefferson County is holding a Father’s Day golf raffle until June 18. Tickets cost $10 each, and can be purchased at www.hsjc-wis.com or (920) 674-208. Proceeds go to the humane society. Prizes include a $120 gift card to the Jefferson Golf Course and a special gift basket. Winners will be drawn June 19.
Saturday, June 20: Highway cleanup
The Cambridge Lions Club is cleaning up the highway on June 20 at 8 a.m., on U.S. Highway 12 and Highway 134. Participants are meeting at the Lions Clubhouse at 8 a.m.
Wednesday, June 24: Comedy magic
The Cambridge Community Library is holding a virtual interactive comedy magic program on June 24 at 1:30 p.m. on the library’s Facebook page and website. James the Magician will perform using magic skills and humor. The performance will be online for about a week.This is part of the summer library program.
Saturday, July 4: Museum opening
The Cambridge Historic Museum will open for the season on July 4. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday from July through October.
Summer library program
The Cambridge Community Library is hosting a virtual summer library program beginning June 18. This year’s theme is “Imagine your Story.” Participants may log their reading on paper or online, and join in virtual stories and performances. Library staff will post program events on Facebook and the library website.
Computer appointments
The Deerfield Public Library is offering appointments to use a library computer beginning June 1. The library building will remain closed, only offering curb-side pickup services, but the library will schedule up to two adults at a time to use computers while socially distancing. Appointment hours are Mondays 12-6:30 p.m. and Tuesday-Friday 10 a.m to 4 p.m.Canning
A new canning group has emerged in Cambridge, connecting local gardeners and canners to talk about their processes of preserving food. To join, visit the Cambridge Canning Cooperative Facebook page.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
