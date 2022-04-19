The Cambridge Village Board has given its okay to possibly linking a relocated Kwik Trip, on U.S. Highway 12-18 across from the Cambridge Winery, with West Main Street via a new stretch of sidewalk.
The village board didn’t take formal action on April 12 but rather, gave village engineer Joe DeYoung of MSA Professional Services a nod to include the sidewalk in planning documents.
The village board also directed DeYoung to include a safe bicycle and pedestrian crossing in plans for the construction of a stoplight at U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134.
The village had debated in recent months whether a stoplight or a roundabout should go at that intersection, which will be the entrance to the new 5.8-acre Kwik Trip site.
Ultimately, however, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has final say on whether a stoplight or roundabout is built. DeYoung said all indications now are that the DOT wants a stoplight there.
“The DOT has signed off on a signaled intersection,” DeYoung said.
Kwik Trip is currently located on a 1-acre site at 424 W. Main Street.
DeYoung said it was important for the village board to endorse the idea of a pedestrian and bike crossing at the stoplight if it wants that someday, so that the light poles are set correctly. The poles need to move over a few feet in order to accommodate a crossing and the plans can’t be changed later, he said.
“If we ever want to have a bike or pedestrian crossing at this intersection it has to be decided now,” DeYoung said.
DeYoung stressed that as long as the pedestrian and bike crossing, and the sidewalk, are put in the plans the village can take time to get them built. He said the best time to install a sidewalk at the current Kwik Trip site would likely be after operations cease there, so that the construction doesn’t interfere with in and out traffic flow.
The village could potentially use tax incremental finance revenue to fund the installation of the sidewalk, DeYoung also noted.
Westgate Partners, which is developing the new Kwik Trip site and intersection, has asked for financial assistance through a new pay-as-you-go tax incremental finance district.
The village board voted in March to accept a feasibility study for a TIF district, with a tentative fall timeline for finalizing its creation.
The proposed TIF #6 would be narrow in its scope, encompassing the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-18 and State Highway 134 where the stoplight is proposed to be added; the addition of an access road to the proposed Kwik Trip development; and related utility work.
Developer Todd Schultz, of West Gate Partners, told the Cambridge Plan Commission in October that his firm had an accepted an offer from Kwik Trip to buy the 5.8 acres. Kwik Trip has owned the current site at 424 W. Main Street since December 2020, when it bought a former Stop N Go there.
DeYoung also shared tentative plans for additional turn lanes at the upgraded intersection, both on State Highway 134 and U.S. Highway 12-18, and said a final decision remains ahead about how to extend sewer and water service under U.S. Highway 12-18 to the new Kwik Trip site.
The village board’s conversation, midway through the April 12 meeting, turned to whether rather than a sidewalk linking the existing and new Kwik Trip sites, a multi-use bike and pedestrian path should be considered there. The latter would be more expensive to construct.
DeYoung at that point urged the village board to consider adopting a comprehensive bike transportation plan, to ensure there’s an overarching vision.
He noted that if a multi-use path were constructed in this area, it would run into an existing sidewalk just south of the current Kwik Trip on West Main Street, and bicyclists wouldn’t be allowed past that point.
For bicyclists, that sudden dead end would be “no good,” he said.
There is also already a brand new multi-use path on the north side of U.S. Highway 12-18, stretching from the winery across State Highway 134, to a safe crossing over U.S. Highway 18 at England Street. From there, that village path stretches further southward to CamRock County Park.
“You really should look at your whole community and decide what is the ultimate route, and make sure it’s planned so that when something like this comes up we can easily accommodate it,” DeYoung said.
Village President Mark McNally said he believes “it’s imperative that we have a crosswalk to get over to The Vineyards,” neighborhood from the new Kwik Trip site. “I think it’s a good idea, he said.
And Village Board member Wyatt Rose agreed it may be time for a broader discussion about adopting a village bike transportation plan.
“I think we should have more of a discussion,” and bring in members of an ad hoc committee that fundraised to get the path built on the north side of the highway, Rose said.