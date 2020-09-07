Thurs., Sept. 10

Pulled pork sandwich, Doritos, coleslaw

Fri., Sept. 11

Cheese pizza, carrots, celery, applesauce

Mon., Sept. 14

Vanilla yogurt cup, graham crackers, strawberry cup, carrots

Tues., Sept. 15

Hot dog, emoji potatoes, baked beans, apple slices

Wed., Sept. 16

Mac and cheese, Cheez-It, corn, mixed berry cup

Thurs., Sept. 17

Chicken patty, sun chips, celery, grapes

Fri., Sept. 18

Nachos, cheese sauce, taco meat, salsa, raisins

