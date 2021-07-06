Deerfield seniors, students to connect via shared Computer Buddies blogs

Deerfield fourth-graders and senior citizens will soon be connecting as computer pen-pals.
Deerfield Elementary School and the Deerfield Community Center are now in discussions with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Dane County about bringing its Computer Buddies program to Deerfield in the fall.
It would be the same program that launched in the spring at Cambridge Elementary School, coordinated by RSVP of Dane County.
It matches local adults age 55 and older with elementary school students, who share twice-weekly blog posts that are monitored in both directions by RSVP staff.
Participating seniors are also background checked and trained by RSVP staff.
Dane County Board Supervisor Kate McGinnity’s District 37 includes both the Cambridge and Deerfield areas and she is a member of the county’s Area Agency on Aging Board.
McGinnity, who lives in Cambridge and is a retired teacher, said she participated this spring as volunteer in Cambridge, buddying up with a fourth-grader to understand first-hand how the program works. She said they have corresponded on a wide range of topics, from writing to preferences for sweets
“It’s been the highlight of my week,” McGinnity said. “I hadn’t been asked in years what my favorite candy was when I was a kid.”
Deerfield Elementary School Principal Melinda Kamrath said Deerfield’s vision is for fourth-graders to participate during their in-school free choice time. Deerfield has about 60 incoming fourth-graders, she said.
She said it would be built into the school day, rather than being an after school extracurricular offering, to ensure that all students can participate if they’d like to.
“Otherwise, kids get left out who maybe don’t have the opportunity to be here after school,” Kamrath said.
She said students won’t be logging in at home, only at school via a platform called KidBlog, with all interactions supervised.
McGinnity said RSVP of Dane County has been offering Computer Buddies in other school districts for decades.
“It’s a tried and true program,” that the kinks have long been worked out of, she said.
“It’s a well-known program, it’s a safe program. There’s a lot of regulation,” RSVP Associate Director Diana Jost said in an interview in early 2021 as Cambridge prepared to launch its program.
Kamrath said fourth-graders are a “good age” to participate, with solid-enough writing skills to be successful.
Kamrath said the fourth-grade teaching team is enthusiastic about the potential to practice writing skills and to introduce online etiquette.
She said there are also opportunities to tie in local and state history as seniors share life stories, and to just build intergenerational relationships.
“I’m just so excited that we were asked to be a part of this,” Kamrath said.
McGinnity said seniors benefit by honing their computer skills. That may, as a bonus, help them better connect with grandchildren and other young family members, she said.
“I love that it’s a program where older adults are doing a service for kids, and kids are doing a service for older adults. Everybody wins,” McGinnity said.
McGinnity said the background checks of seniors and other groundwork for Deerfield’s new program is envisioned to be done this summer, to be ready for children to jump in in September. She said older adult participants can be a Computer Buddy with more than one child at a time.
In addition to monitoring the blog posts and training participating seniors and teachers, McGinnity said RSVP of Dane County staff continually support older adult participants by sending them a message when their student posts to the blog and the RSVP office keeps login information for them in case a participant misplaces or forgets that.
McGinnity said the Deerfield Community Center will work with RSVP of Dane County to recruit older adult participants. DCC is already is connected with local seniors via twice-weekly senior meals and other activities. They said local churches are another place that might be tied in.
To sign up or for more information contact Jost at djost@rsvpdane.org.