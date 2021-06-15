Cambridge Summer Concerts return, Midwest Fire Fest canceled

Cambridge Summer Concerts return next week after being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19. Midwest Fire Fest, however, won’t be back until 2022.
The concerts will be in Veteran’s Park in downtown Cambridge, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., on Fridays beginning June 25.
The first Cambridge Summer Concert of 2021 will be June 25 in Veteran’s Park.
The lineup: Rustic Road on June 25, The Driftless on July 9, Baker Union Band on July 23, and Gomers on Aug. 13.
Admission is free.
Cambridge Arts Council President Laurie Struss said in email that current Public Health Madison and Dane County guidelines, which encourage face masks for unvaccinated attendees of a crowded outdoor event like a live concert, will be followed.
Struss said the arts council is finalizing the possibility of having food vendors on-site. Attendees are welcome to bring picnics, she said, noting that glass is not allowed in the park.
Vaccine pop-up
The arts council is coordinating with Public Health Madison and Dane County to offer a free pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the park, from 4-8 pm, on all four concert Fridays. Children under age 18 need parental consent to be vaccinated.
“I am a huge fan of vaccinations and am proud that the Cambridge Arts Council can be a tiny part of the solution,” Struss said.
Midwest Fire Fest
Struss said the arts council has made the difficult decision to cancel Midwest Fire Fest, normally held in July at West Side Park in Cambridge, for the second year due to COVID-19.
She said planning for the event usually begins in October for the event, which in past years has drawn more than 5,000 attendees for two days of smoke and fire-inspired demonstrations, an evening reveal of a wood-fire sculpture, live music, food and art for sale.
In the fall of 2020 “there were still so many unknowns we decided we were not ready to bring 6,000 people from across the Midwest into our precious Cambridge,” Struss said. “It was a hard call; we are acutely aware of the positive impact to many area businesses’ bottom lines.”
She said the arts council had in past years reached out to local businesses for financial support for the festival, knowing they would benefit from the tourist influx. But knowing how the pandemic was affecting businesses decided “we just couldn’t.”
“We will be blazing back to reignite the festival in the summer of 2022,” Struss said.