CAMBRIDGE
EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge
(608) 423-3017
Thursday
3 p.m. Virtual Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook and YouTube
4-8 p.m. Self-guided Drive-thru Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols
Friday
Office closed
Sunday
9:00 a.m. Worship on on Facebook and YouTube
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. Staff meeting
Wednesday
11 a.m Virtual Cambridge Clergy
GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge
“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”
Communion every Sunday
Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor
(608) 423-3135
Thursday
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)
7 p.m. Christmas Eve Parking Lot Worship and Drive-Thru Communion
Friday
10 a.m. Christmas Day Worship Live on Facebook and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)
10:45-11:30 a.m. Drive-thru Communion
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)
Wednesday
NO Confirmation
OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN313 E. Main St., Cambridge
(608) 423-3001
Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler
Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month
Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Thursday
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Outdoor Candlelight Service with Communion. Reservations required and weather permitting
Sunday
10 a.m. Worship Live-streamed on Facebook, later upload to YouTube.
Online
Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.
OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTISTW8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)
Titus Naftanaila, Pastor
(608) 221-3386
Church: (920) 568-0964
ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod
415 E. North St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3550
Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor
Thursday
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service of Readings and Carols
Friday
10:15 a.m. Christmas Day Service of Hymns and the Christmas Story
Sunday
10:15 a.m. Worship
ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC(608) 423-3015
701 W. Water St. Cambridge
Fr. David Timmerman
Tuesday-Friday
8 a.m. Mass
Thursday
5 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass
Friday
9 a.m. Christmas Morning Mass
Saturday
4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation
5 p.m. Mass
Sunday
8:30 a.m. Mass
WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST414 W. Water St. Cambridge
(608) 423-3777
Marvin Singh, Pastor
Thursday
4 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship and Holy Communion. In-person and live-streamed
Sunday
10 a.m. Worship (masks requested). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.
DEERFIELD
DEERFIELD LUTHERAN206 S. Main St. Deerfield
(608) 764-5566
Sarah Key, Vicar
Thursday
4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook, church website and Deerfield Cable Channel 986.
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion
10 a.m. Sunday School
Wednesday
6 p.m. 7th and 8th grade Confirmation
ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN
3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield
(608) 764-5885
Holly Slater, Pastor
Thursday
9 a.m. Drive-thru Communion
2 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required
2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required
3 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required
3:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required
Sunday
Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded worship can be found on the church’s website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986).
IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod
138 County Road BB
Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559
(920) 723-1623
Paul Scharrer, Pastor
Thursday
2-3:45 p.m. Live Nativity
Sunday
9 a.m. Worship
Monday
3:30 p.m. Jefferson Bible study
Thursday
6:30 p.m. Deerfield Bible Study
ROCKDALE
ROCKDALE LUTHERAN107 Water St., Rockdale
(608) 423-3949
Richard Dowling, Pastor
UTICA
BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL2095 Highway W, Stoughton
Paul Oatsvall, Pastor
(608) 873-7077a
