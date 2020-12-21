CAMBRIDGE

EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN454 E. Church Rd. Cambridge

www.eastkoshkonong.org

(608) 423-3017

Thursday

3 p.m. Virtual Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook and YouTube

4-8 p.m. Self-guided Drive-thru Christmas Eve Lessons and Carols

Friday

Office closed

Sunday

9:00 a.m. Worship on on Facebook and YouTube

Tuesday

8:30 a.m. Staff meeting

Wednesday

11 a.m Virtual Cambridge Clergy

GRACE LUTHERAN ELCA501 Skogen Rd. Cambridge

“Gathering in grace, growing in faith, serving in love.”

Communion every Sunday

gracelutherancambridge.org

Jennifer Jelinek, Pastor

(608) 423-3135

Thursday

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

7 p.m. Christmas Eve Parking Lot Worship and Drive-Thru Communion

Friday

10 a.m. Christmas Day Worship Live on Facebook and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

10:45-11:30 a.m. Drive-thru Communion

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship on Facebook Live and on Cambridge Cable (Channel 987)

Wednesday

NO Confirmation

OAKLAND-CAMBRIDGE PRESBYTERIAN313 E. Main St., Cambridge

(608) 423-3001

Rev. Scott Marrese-Wheeler

www.OCPChurch.com

office@ocpChurch.com

Communion celebrated the first Sunday of each month

Church office hours: Mon.-Thurs. 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

Thursday

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Outdoor Candlelight Service with Communion. Reservations required and weather permitting

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship Live-streamed on Facebook, later upload to YouTube.

Online

Pastor Scott Marrese-Wheeler shares “Meditations in the Meadow” daily on Facebook and on the church’s YouTube channel.

OAKLAND SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTISTW8791 Advent Rd. Fort Atkinson (West Highway 12 to West Highway C to South Highway A)

Titus Naftanaila, Pastor

(608) 221-3386

Church: (920) 568-0964

ST. JAMES EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod

415 E. North St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3550

Jeffrey L. Schallert, Pastor

stjames415@frontier.com

Thursday

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Service of Readings and Carols

Friday

10:15 a.m. Christmas Day Service of Hymns and the Christmas Story

Sunday

10:15 a.m. Worship

ST. PIUS X CATHOLIC(608) 423-3015

701 W. Water St. Cambridge

www.stpiusxcp.org

info@stpiusxcp.org

Fr. David Timmerman

Tuesday-Friday

8 a.m. Mass

Thursday

5 p.m. Christmas Eve Mass

Friday

9 a.m. Christmas Morning Mass

Saturday

4-4:30 p.m. Reconciliation

5 p.m. Mass

Sunday

8:30 a.m. Mass

WILLERUP UNITED METHODIST414 W. Water St. Cambridge

(608) 423-3777

willerupumc.org

ChurchOffice@WillerupUMC.org

Marvin Singh, Pastor

Thursday

4 p.m. Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship and Holy Communion. In-person and live-streamed

Sunday

10 a.m. Worship (masks requested). Recorded worship is also posted weekly online. Reach out to the church office for online access information.

DEERFIELD

DEERFIELD LUTHERAN206 S. Main St. Deerfield

(608) 764-5566

Sarah Key, Vicar

deerfieldlutheran.wixsite.com/deerfieldlutheran

Thursday

4:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship on Facebook, church website and Deerfield Cable Channel 986.

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship/Holy Communion

10 a.m. Sunday School

Wednesday

6 p.m. 7th and 8th grade Confirmation

ST. PAUL’S LIBERTY LUTHERAN

3494 Oak Park Rd. Deerfield

www.stpll.org

stplloffice@gmail.com

(608) 764-5885

Holly Slater, Pastor

Thursday

9 a.m. Drive-thru Communion

2 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required

2:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required

3 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required

3:30 p.m. Christmas Eve Worship, pre-registration required

Sunday

Weekly devotions and weekly pre-recorded worship can be found on the church’s website, www.stpll.org, under the “Online Services and Weekly Devotions” tab and on Deerfield Cable Access Channel WDEE (986).

IMMANUEL EV. LUTHERANWisconsin Synod

138 County Road BB

Marshall/Deerfield, WI 53559

(920) 723-1623

Paul Scharrer, Pastor

pastorps1978@gmail.com

Thursday

2-3:45 p.m. Live Nativity

Sunday

9 a.m. Worship

Monday

3:30 p.m. Jefferson Bible study

Thursday

6:30 p.m. Deerfield Bible Study

ROCKDALE

ROCKDALE LUTHERAN107 Water St., Rockdale

(608) 423-3949

rockdalelutheranchurch.org

Richard Dowling, Pastor

UTICA

BIBLE BAPTIST CHURCH & UTICA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL2095 Highway W, Stoughton

Paul Oatsvall, Pastor

(608) 873-7077a

