CAMBRIDGE TRACK AND FIELD

Trey Colts and Carter Brown win events for Cambridge track and field at Deerfield

  Updated
Trey Colts


Senior Trey Colts competes in the 100-meter dash prelims. Colts ran second at 11.43 seconds.

The Cambridge track and field team won three events as the boys finished third and the girls placed ninth at the 33rd Annual Deerfield Track Classic on Friday, May 6.

For the boys, senior Carter Brown won the 200-meter dash in 23.38 seconds. Senior Trey Colts took first in the high jump at six feet and six inches, while junior Elliot Kolzer finished second at five feet and 11 inches.

In the triple jump, Colts jumped to a first-place mark of 45 feet and 2.5 inches, while Brown (39’ 9”) took fourth.

Colts finished second in the 100-meter dash at 11.43 seconds. Senior Roman Leto tied for fifth in the pole vault at nine feet.

Senior Zach Huffman took second in the 1600 meters at 4:31.96. Huffman finished second (10:07.62) in the 3200 meters.

The 4x100 team of Colts, Brown, senior Sully Schliekau and senior Aidan Schroeder took second at 45.16 seconds. Schliekau finished eighth in the long jump at 18 feet 3.50 inches, while Schroeder (17’ 9.5”) took 10th.

For the girls, junior Gillian Thompson placed fourth in the triple jump at 30 feet and 3.75 inches. Thompson ran third in the 400 meters at 1:05.76 and took fourth (28.88) in the 200 meters.

In the pole vault, junior Bella Hollis took fifth at seven feet and freshman Mallorri Buonincontro jumped seventh at six feet and six inches. Junior Amanda Punsel scored eighth in the shot put with a throw of 29 feet and five inches. Sophomore Mara Brown ran fourth in the 800 meters at 2:32.50.

The 4x100 relay team of Buonincontro, sophomore Callie Suick, sophomore Mya Lehman and sophomore Ripley Trainor finished fifth at 56.22 seconds. Suick, Brown, Thompson and Trainor ran fifth at 4:38.30 in the 4x400 relay team.

Team scores — boys: Belleville 102.5, Lake Mills 83, Cambridge 79.5, Deerfield 77, Omro 77, Columbus 74, Marshall 58, Darlington 46, Wisconsin Heights 44, Valley Christian 24, Madison Tri-Op 18, Albany 7, Pecatonica/Argyle 6, Johnson Creek 4, Rio 1.

Team scores — girls: Belleville 124, Columbus 116, Darlington 65, Deerfield 60, Madison Tri-Op 46, Wisconsin Heights 40, Lake Mills 38, Omro 36, Cambridge 35, Albany 34, Johnson Creek 32, Valley Christian 28, Faith Christian 18, Rio 17, Marshall 7, Pecatonica/Argyle 6.

