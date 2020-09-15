CAMBRIDGE
Fri., Sept. 18: Bell Joy Ride
There will be a small, socially-distanced group bike ride at CamRock County Park on Sept. 18 at 5:15 p.m. The group will meet at CamRock 2 near the playground, and leave at 5:30 p.m. The ride is hosted by Bell Joy Ride, a Madison-based women’s mountain biking group, and is open to riders of all levels 18 and older. Riders need a Dane County trail pass, and should bring their own bike, helmet, mask and other gear. Social distancing will be followed, masks will be worn when not on the bike, and if more than ten participants, riders will break into smaller groups.
Sun. Oct. 11: PFLAG
Cambridge’s chapter of PFLAG will have a guest speaker at its Oct. 11 meeting. at 3 p.m. online, with a guest speaker. PFLAG is a national nonprofit that supports and advocates for LGBTQ people, their families and allies. The Cambridge chapter of the organization holds a support meeting every month. Jessica Kafzenmeyer, an openly transgender woman currently running for the Wisconsin State Assembly, will speak at the meeting at 3 p.m. over Zoom. RSVP to pflag.cambridge@gmail.com by 12 p.m. Oct. 10 to receive a video conferencing access to the meeting.
DEERFIELD
Sat., Sept. 19: E-waste collection
The Village of Deerfield is holding an e-waste collection from 8-11 a.m. at the Town Garage, 838 London Road. More information: (608) 764-5497.
Sept. 28: DCC Dinners
The Deerfield Community Center is selling to-go dinners this fall. Patrons can pay for and pick up meals at the DCC parking lot, 10 Liberty Street from 3-6 p.m. People can pre-order meals on the DCC website. On Sept. 28, DCC is offering walking tacos for $5 a meal, order by Sept. 25. DCC is offering a tailgate dinner Oct. 26 for $5 a meal, order by Oct. 23. It will offer soup Nov. 23 for $5 a meal, order by Nov. 20. And on Nov. 26, DCC is offering a Thanksgiving dinner for $8 a meal. Order by Nov. 20 and pick up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. more information: dccenter.org.
Sat., Oct. 3: Fall Dinner
St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran Church is having its annual fall dinner as a carry-out only dinner in early October. Patrons can pre-order a meal from St. Paul’s Liberty Lutheran by Sept. 20, to be picked up from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 3 at 3494 Oak Park Road in Deerfield. Community members should submit orders at the St. Paul’s website at stpll.org. The church will be serving turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, coleslaw, cranberries, rolls and pie. The cost is $10 per meal, and can be paid for with a check or at a PayPal link on the website. Nuts, washcloths and church books are for sale.
Deerfield Farmers Market
The Deerfield Farmers Market wil be open every Saturday from June 20 to Oct. 31. Vendors will sell produce, crafts, baked goods and other foods every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Deerfield Lutheran Church parking lot, 206 S. Main Street. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and other guidelines will be required.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.{/span}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.