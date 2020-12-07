East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, 454 East Church Rd., Cambridge, is holding a drive-thru event from 4-8 p.m. on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.
Start this drive at the Upper Church. You will see luminaries by signs as you drive around the back side of the cemetery. There will be a wooden box at the start where you will pick up a bulletin. At each sign along the way there are Bible passages listed. Your bulletin will have the reading that corresponds with each sign. As you make you way from sign to sign, you will have read verses from Luke Chapter 2.
At the end of the drive, you arrive in the parking lot of the lower church. There will be a table with a wooden replica of the Upper Church and this is designed to put a Christmas offering in. Everyone is welcome to enjoy this way to celebrate Christmas Eve.
