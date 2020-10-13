We learn so much by looking backwards, and learning from those who came before us.
It’s easy to see the past as dates on a timeline, to think about historical events as grand, sweeping, faceless movements.
But behind the Civil War, or the Women’s Suffrage Movement or the Civil Rights Movement were real human beings, trying to make their way in this world.
That’s why it’s important to take the time to learn about the individuals behind these movements.
The Cambridge Historic School Museum is hosting a traveling exhibit from the Wisconsin Historical Society on the Women’s Suffrage movement.
The exhibit, made up of banners, photos and a timeline, will be displayed right next to Peg Sullivan’s work detailing local Cambridge women who voted in the first election after the 19th Amendment passed.
You can learn about real women from your community and the fight they underwent. It’s a fight we all benefit from.
The exibit will be on display Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23 from 1-3 p.m., and Oct. 17 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The museum is located at 213 South St., Cambridge.
The exhibit will be indoors, masks and social distancing are required, and the museum will monitor the number of visitors.
The exhibit is called “We stand on their shoulders” and that’s a moving thought.
I am a product of my mother and my grandmother and my great-grandmother and all the women who came before me and fought for me.
You, too, are the product of all the people who have fought for you. So, let’s take a moment to recognize them.
