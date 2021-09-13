Pay attention to, and plan to participate in, local 2022 budget discussions

Local public officials and staff are sharpening their pencils as they head into 2022 budget deliberations.
School district, municipal and county budgets will be adopted by November, in advance of tax bills being mailed out in December.
There will be chances for citizens to weigh in; we urge you to take advantage of those to help shape spending in the coming year.
In both Dane and Jefferson counties, budget meetings are underway, as the county boards hear 2022 requests this week from their department heads.
Those will soon be followed by hearings designed to give citizens a say. Watch the county websites for dates.
Dane County has a designated budget page for citizens that includes a video explanation of the annual process. It’s at
At the county level, major spending categories include emergency services, transportation, human services and conservation.
Some questions to consider: How much does your county propose to spend in 2022 on its lakes and rivers? On green energy like solar? On cover crop, drainage and other programs to support agriculture? On roads? On supporting those in financial need? On social justice initiatives like racial and LGBTQ equity?
And as the pandemic drags on, how much is the county proposing to spend on testing, vaccines and other COVID-19 initiatives?
Municipalities
At the city, village and town board level, pay attention to potential new spending for emergency staff, a cost that has risen dramatically in recent years.
Deer-Grove EMS, which serves the Deerfield and Cottage Grove areas, is about to complete a staffing study that’s expected to be the basis for a 2022 request to hire more full-time paramedics.
Has your city or village recently created a tax incremental finance district? Is it tied to a specific new development and has the developer been promised financial incentives as part of that TIF? What’s the 2022 budget impact of that?
Cambridge voters approve a referendum in April that allows the village board to exceed the state revenue cap by $95,000 a year in perpetuity. How is that additional money proposed to be spent?
And how does your county, city, village or town plan to spend federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds that are now flowing in? Improved broadband is one category that ARPA funds can be used for. If you agree – or disagree – that improved internet is a good way to spend those federal dollars, this is the time to speak up.
Schools
At the school board level, pay attention to how federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief) funds are proposed to be spent. This is akin to ARPA, but for schools.
The Cambridge School Board will hold its annual budget hearing next Monday night, Sept. 20, with both in-person and virtual options to join in. Deerfield’s annual budget hearing is a few weeks from now.
General questions
There are some general questions to ask of all schools, municipalities and counties as they begin to consider budgets for next year.
How much are staff being paid? Are pay and benefits sufficient enough that turnover is low and high quality candidates are being attracted?
How much is the school district, municipality or county carrying in debt? Is that proposed to increase or decrease?
What is the total proposed tax levy? This is the amount of money proposed to be collectively charged of everyone who owns property within the school district, municipal or county boundaries. Is that total amount higher or lower than last year and why?
And is the tax rate – the amount listed on your property tax bill per $1,000 of your home or business’ assessed value – proposed to go up or down compared to last year?
It’s never been easier to join in local government meetings, including annual budget meetings, as many remain virtual. For meetings held in-person, local cable access channels continue to do a great job of recording and posting those online in a timely manner.
Join in, listen closely and then weigh in thoughtfully. It’s your money being spent, and you have a say in that process.