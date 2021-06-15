Lakes and Watershed budget affects all corners of county

As dry weather extends into June, it’s easy to forget about Koshkonong Creek flooding of past years.
When we’re not immediately plagued by rising water in farm fields, parks and recreation areas, it’s also easy to put out of mind ongoing concerns about phosphorus loading and other activity that threatens the quality of local lakes, rivers and streams.
It’s the Dane County Lakes and Watershed Commission’s job to think about big-picture regional water issues. And it’s the commission’s job each summer to draft an annual budget proposal to fund countywide waterway improvements and initiatives.
The commission is now talking about its 2022 budget proposal. It ultimately will go to Dane County Executive Director Joe Parisi, who will bring a countywide budget plan to the County Board in October for adoption.
A draft 2022 budget priorities report presented to the commission last week by a nutrients and pathogens workgroup began to make the case for what to fund next year.
Some of its recommendations were more relevant to the metro Madison area, like enhanced monitoring of beaches and lakes for algae and bacteria and the continuation of an urban water quality grant program that has helped cities like Middleton and Monona cut pollution in urban runoff.
Other recommendations have a more direct impact on us here in rural Dane County, such as working to reduce phosphorus entering lakes and streams from sources ranging from sewer plants to municipal storm water systems to farms. Farmers and other rural landowners play a key role through the continued evolution of manure storage practices, use of modern tools like manure digesters and new land conservation efforts to keep soil and nutrients in place, rather than flowing into waterways.
Such efforts, if successful, have broad implications.
“Every pound of phosphorus in our lakes has the capacity to create up to 500 pounds of algae, reducing water quality and the ability to use our lakes for fishing, swimming, and other water recreation,” the report notes.
The report presented to the commission last week also recommends expanding Dane County’s Continuous Cover program, that was piloted in 2019 and grown significantly since.
Through it, the county has entered into long-term leases with farmers in exchange for some of their land being taken out of cash crop production and alternatively planted with something else, like grass for grazing cattle or prairie flowers to sustain pollinators. In 2021, the county budgeted $1.75 million for the Continuous Cover program, up from $1.5 million in 2020 and $750,000 in 2019.
The report further recommended continuing to work with farmers and other partners to ensure that agriculture operations meet state nutrient management standards. And it recommended that the county offer matching grants to citizen and farmer-led groups for local watershed planning, monitoring and improvement efforts.
“Successful land and water management includes understanding the ecology of a place and the needs and motivations of the people that use and impact the land and water. Leadership by farmers and other citizens in local watersheds is critical for short- and long-term success,” the report said, adding that “small grants would allow for the purchase of conservation equipment and administrative support to grow local watershed leadership and outreach.”
And the report recommended the creation of a new publicly accessible tracking system that shows where the county is investing water quality improvement funds and whether its water quality goals are being met.
The commission’s budget recommendations will further solidify over the summer. We’re pleased, so far, with these early workgroup recommendations that show a commitment to both rural and urban water issues, and to taxpayer accountability. We look forward to further discussion in coming months.