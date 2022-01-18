 Skip to main content

hot
CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL

Aidan Schroeder scores 23 points; Cambridge boys basketball falls to Belleville

The Cambridge boys basketball team could not hold onto a slim 37-36 halftime lead to Belleville, falling 70-55 in a Capitol-South Conference matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Senior guard Aidan Schroeder had a game-high 23 points for Cambridge (7-6), scoring 17 points in the first half. Freshman guard Matt Buckman added 12 points for the Blue Jays.

Belleville (10-3) had three scorers in double figures as Trevor Syse (18), Carson Syse (18) and Andrew Ace (15) helped the Wildcats remain in first place in the Capitol-South standings.

Belleville 70, Cambridge 55

Belleville 36 34 — 70

Cambridge 37 18 — 55

Belleville (fg, ft-ft, tp) — T. Syse 6, 4-4, 18, C. Syse 8, 1-2, 18, Ace 6, 0-0, 15, Nolden 2, 1-3, 7, Erickson 2, 0-0, 4, Boyum 1, 2-4, 3, Fahey 1, 0-0, 2, Conner 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 25, 8-13, 70.

Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Schroeder 9, 1-2, 23, M. Buckman 5, 1-2, 12, Colts 3, 0-0, 7, Horton 2, 1-2, 5, Heth 1, 0-0, 2, Tesdal 1, 0-0, 2, Holzhueter 1, 0-0, 2, N. Buckman 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 22, 5-8, 55.

Three pointers — Belleville 7 (Ace 3, T. Syse 2, Nolden, C. Syse), Cambridge 6 (Schroeder 4, M. Buckman, Colts).

Total fouls — Belleville 15, Cambridge 12.

Fouled out — Cambridge (Colts).

