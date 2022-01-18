hot CAMBRIDGE BOYS BASKETBALL Aidan Schroeder scores 23 points; Cambridge boys basketball falls to Belleville By Calahan Steed csteed@hgnews.com csteed Author email Jan 18, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Cambridge boys basketball team could not hold onto a slim 37-36 halftime lead to Belleville, falling 70-55 in a Capitol-South Conference matchup on Tuesday, Jan. 18.Senior guard Aidan Schroeder had a game-high 23 points for Cambridge (7-6), scoring 17 points in the first half. Freshman guard Matt Buckman added 12 points for the Blue Jays.Belleville (10-3) had three scorers in double figures as Trevor Syse (18), Carson Syse (18) and Andrew Ace (15) helped the Wildcats remain in first place in the Capitol-South standings.Belleville 70, Cambridge 55Belleville 36 34 — 70Cambridge 37 18 — 55Belleville (fg, ft-ft, tp) — T. Syse 6, 4-4, 18, C. Syse 8, 1-2, 18, Ace 6, 0-0, 15, Nolden 2, 1-3, 7, Erickson 2, 0-0, 4, Boyum 1, 2-4, 3, Fahey 1, 0-0, 2, Conner 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 25, 8-13, 70.Cambridge (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Schroeder 9, 1-2, 23, M. Buckman 5, 1-2, 12, Colts 3, 0-0, 7, Horton 2, 1-2, 5, Heth 1, 0-0, 2, Tesdal 1, 0-0, 2, Holzhueter 1, 0-0, 2, N. Buckman 0, 2-2, 2. Totals 22, 5-8, 55.Three pointers — Belleville 7 (Ace 3, T. Syse 2, Nolden, C. Syse), Cambridge 6 (Schroeder 4, M. Buckman, Colts).Total fouls — Belleville 15, Cambridge 12.Fouled out — Cambridge (Colts). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cambridge Boys Basketball csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you