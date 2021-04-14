There is an old maxim that good habits take time to cement. Bad habits, conversely, become harder to shake after time has passed.
And so, post-pandemic, I fully expect that unneeded brownie baking will be hard to give up. Doom scrolling, too, may prove tough to step back from.
But I hope some newly acquired habits – the good ones — will stick as I continue to embrace them.
Like quiet morning cups of coffee after a long night’s rest as a reminder pops up that nothing is on our family’s schedule today. I can’t help but appreciate and embrace that newfound rest and respite.
Whole evenings with a good book.
Simple meals. We’ve had the time this year but not always the energy for big meals and no one to invite over to help eat them. When friends and family again gather around our table, I hope we approach those moments like a newfound good habit, with simplicity, zero interest in impressing and zero mortification over whether someone is wearing sweats.
Simple holiday celebrations, too, I’m happy to keep.
I hope that in the political and social fights of the past year, we’ve learned to see others more as whole people, getting better at embracing empathy and equity at a habitual level. I hope we’ve realized how much we still have to learn.
I’m eager to shed face masks but hope a motivation for wearing one, that you care about the health of others, habitually sticks for the good of us all.
I hope the support that has flowed in from the county, state and federal government, to help us this year with everything from broadband to food insecurity, continues. Knowing someone beyond our local sphere has noticed there’s a problem and wants to help fix it is as important as the money itself.
There’s been, too, a new habit of caring. The birthday parades and pick-me-up gifts left on doorsteps. Supporting a small business not because you need a fish fry today but because you want that restaurant to be around post-pandemic. The pandemic heart-hug-emoji that this year swooped down from every social media corner when someone broke their silence over how hard the year has become.
I hope we one day recall when it became a habit not just to emoji smile, but to emoji heart-hug. I’ll recall it as one small thing that helped keep us afloat in a bad year, that over time became a habit and benefitted us all.
