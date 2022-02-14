hot Local meetings Feb. 17 Cambridge-Deerfield local government meetings Feb 14, 2022 6 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DEERFIELD SCHOOL DISTRICT300 Simonson Blvd., Deerfield(608) 764-5432Board of EducationMonday, Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m., Deerfield High School IMCCitizens Advisory CommitteeMonday, Feb. 28, 5:30 p.m., Deerfield High School Sewing RoomCAMBRIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT403 Blue Jay Way, Cambridge(608) 423-4345School BoardMonday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Cambridge High School IMCVILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE200 Spring St., Cambridgewww.ci.cambridge.wi.us, (608) 423-3712Village BoardTuesday, Feb. 22, 6:30 p.m., Virtual meetingVILLAGE OF DEERFIELD4 N. Main St., Deerfieldwww.deerfieldwi.com, (608) 764-5404Deer-Grove EMS CommissionThursday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m., Cottage Grove EMS StationMunicipal Needs CommitteeMonday, Feb. 21, 5 p.m., Deerfield Community CenterPlanning CommissionMonday, Feb. 21, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community CenterDeerfield Community Center BoardMonday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m., Deerfield Community CenterFinance CommitteeMonday, Feb. 14, 6:45 p.m., Deerfield Fire StationVillage BoardMonday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m., Deerfield Fire StationTOWN OF CHRISTIANA773 Koshkonong Road, Cambridgetownofchristiana.com(608) 423-3816Town BoardMonday, March 14, 7 p.m., Town HallTOWN OF OAKLANDN4450 County Road A, Cambridgeoaklandtown.com, (608) 423-9635Town BoardTuesday, March 15, 7 p.m. Town HallLake Ripley Management District BoardSaturday, March 19, 9 a.m., Town HallTOWN OF DEERFIELD38 London Road, Deerfieldwww.town.deerfield.wi.us (608) 764-5615Town BoardMonday, March 14, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community CenterTOWN OF LAKE MILLS1111 South Main St., Lake Millstownoflakemills.org(920) 648-5867Town BoardTuesday, March 15, 7:15 p.m., Town Hall Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you