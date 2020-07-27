Lawrance E. Gahan (Larry) age 84, of Oak Lawn, Illinois passed on Good Friday, April 10, 2020. He was born June 29, 1935.
Larry was a devoted son and caregiver to his parents, Bernard L. and Dorothy Gahan for over 20 years. Larry spent many summers in the Cambridge area and at Lake Ripley Country Club with his parents and brothers. He was a member of the St. Pius X Parish. He was preceeded by his parents and brother Robert and is survived by his brothers Bernard G. (Pat), Cambridge, John (Pat) New Hope, Pennsylvania, a cousin, Dorothy Clements, Carpentersville, Illinois and many nieces and nephews. Larry will be remembered at a mass at Pius X Church.
