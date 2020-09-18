The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-3 victory over Baraboo Thursday at Rock River Park.
Sierra Jelinek picked up a hard-fought, two-set win at No. 3 singles, Jelinek defeated Baraboo’s Hannah Wiezcorek, 7-6 (4), 6-4. At No. 3 singles, Cassidy Becker bested Baraboo’s Emily Finnegan, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.
The Blackhawks won two of the three doubles matches Thursday.
Brynn Torrenga and Ester Jones teamed up for a Fort Atkinson win at No. 1 doubles, topping Claire Blidstein and Maggie Cleary, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7). At No. 2 doubles, Angela Unate and Christa Sebranek picked up a 6-3, 6-4 win over Annie Langkamp and Alice Davies.
The Blackhawks’ No. 3 doubles team of Lily Congdon and Alex Theriault lost 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-2. At the top singles flight, Olivia Granec lost a close 7-5, 7-5 match. Sarah Holzi was defeated at No. 2 singles by a score of 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4.
