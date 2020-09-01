William Henry Carrier is one of six Deerfield and Cambridge-area soldiers whose military stories will be included in “We Shall Not Forget,” an annual salute to local soldiers that will be published in November.
William Henry Carrier got to witness the end of the Civil War.
“What a blessing it will be to have peace once more in our happy home. How many hearts will be made to rejoice over the news, to look over the past and see what we have had to pay through,” Carrier wrote in a letter in April 1865.
Carrier, a Cambridge-area resident during the war, enlisted as a drummer in the Union Army on Jan. 18, 1864. He served in the Army for the remainder of the war, and witnessed the fall of the Confederacy in Atlanta, Savannah and Richmond firsthand.
Born in Stephentown, New York, on March 3, 1833, Carrier moved to a farm in Wisconsin, and married Susan Bligh of Cambridge sometime before 1860, according to U.S. Census records.
Carrier had four children before he enlisted in the Union Army — Herbert, Willis, Amanda and Nelley. Census records also show that Carrier’s brother, Dewitt and his sister Rachel both lived with him before the war. Dewitt also enlisted.
Bligh was left to care for these four children by herself while Carrier served. The couple had another child after he returned from the war. The family moved to Iowa, and Carrier died on July 28, 1906 in Independence, Iowa.
Carrier’s experiences during the war are documented in letters to his wife and children, obtained from the Cambridge Historic School Museum.
Carrier was a drummer in Company I of the Third Wisconsin Infantry.
While drummers didn’t often use weapons, their skills were used for communicating orders to troops during battles with drum beats, when gunfire and artillery noise made it difficult for officers to give commands. Carrier was no exception, writing of only a few times he touched a weapon.
An 1866 account by E.B. Quiner, “The Military History of Wisconsin,” said the Third Wisconsin Infantry was mustered into service from Camp Hamilton in Fond Du Lac.
Before Carrier enlisted, the regiment fought in several battles, including Antiem in 1862 and Gettysburg in 1863, Quiner said.
In 1864, Carrier’s year of service, the Third Wisconsin fought in Dallas, Georgia, and
participated in the Union’s Atlanta Campaign, a series of battles working to take Atlanta, led by Union major general William T. Sherman.
In a letter in early May, 1864 Carrier wrote that he expected about 100,000 Union troops at the front during the Atlanta Campaign. He was stationed outside Chattanooga at the time.
Carrier said the rebels had a strong position surrounding Atlanta. Both sides jockeyed for territory in the mountains and fought for several months before breaking lines. The Atlanta Campaign lasted about five months.
“We were under fire from (May 25) ‘til (June 6). There was not fifteen minutes in the whole time but shell and shot were flying over and through our ranks. I have gotten so used to the sound, it has become second nature almost. I have seen all I wish to, at any rate. I don’t think I could forget the sight if I live to be a hundred years old,” Carrier wrote.
“It seemed the heavens (were) full of fire,” he wrote later in the campaign.
The Union Army, Carrier wrote to his wife, eventually retreated and cut Atlanta’s communications, holding the railroads to draw the Confederates out of Atlanta.
“Many a time for the last four months I have been where death has been dealt out by the measure full. I have balls pass so close that burned my neck and shell knock me down... a miss is as good as a mile,” Carrier wrote.
After Atlanta fell, the Third Wisconsin marched to Savannah, Georgia, fighting rebels along the way and destroying anything they couldn’t carry.
This movement was part of Sherman’s March to the Sea, a campaign through Georgia, which damaged the South’s economy due to the destruction, and contributed to Confederate surrender.
The regiment marched to Goldsboro, North Carolina, where Carrier participated in the war barefoot, because his shoes had worn out. He wrote to his wife that he didn’t have the courage to wear a dead man’s shoes.
Carrier was in Goldsboro when Richmond Virginia fell to Union troops, and the South sued for peace.
“Such a cheering it fairly made the ground shake. Everyone wore a cheerful countenance and are looking for peace soon,” Carrier wrote on April 6, 1865.
The regiment was then sent to Virginia, and Washington DC, and participated in the national review of Sherman’s Army.
Carrier was mustered out of service on July 18, 1865.
Carrier had mixed views on the war.
He was emotionally moved in his letters by the destruction the war caused to the South. He wrote several times that he didn’t vote for Abraham Lincoln in the election of 1864, for fear he would continue the war.
“Oh war, war. Why will men be so foolish and when will it ever end….To pass over battlefields and see the destruction of property and the land all dug up in all shapes, it is enough to make a man sick,” he wrote.
In the beginning of his service, he wrote that he didn’t care about the fate of slavery. He questioned whether ending slavery was worth the loss of life caused by the war.
But as the war continued, Carrier witnessed the harm of slavery first-hand.
“Slavery must be wiped out and the (slave) put upon as equal with the white man. We must learn to love him as a brother,” Carrier wrote.
“I have seen slavery in its true light. Saw the effect it has upon the country….Oh, what a lovely country this would be if it was owned and cultivated by free men,” he continued.
During his year of service, Carrier also described in letters his experiences with the hardships of war — illness, hunger, homesickness and nearly being taken prisoner.
In his first letter home in March 1864, he describes being “wet to the hide,” with only two crackers per soldier to eat, wading through streams and sleeping in wet clothes and blankets.
“I never suffered so much in my life,” he wrote.
His letters also said he experienced a variety of colds, flus, cut himself with a hatchet and watched others die of Typhoid.
Back home, Carrier’s family struggled without him, his letters show. During his year of service, Carrier’s father died.
Carrier writes in almost every letter of money. His wife was financially struggling, even with his pay for his service, and Carrier gives her guidance on paying debts and sustaining the family while he is away.
He sent all the money he makes in the Union Army home in the mail, sold clothing and small items to other soldiers and made money washing other soldiers’ clothing.
Carrier clearly loved his children dearly, requesting photos be sent to him as they grew. He wrote to his children directly.
“I think of you daily and hourly. You are not absent from my mind long at a time, and it does me good to hear you are a good boy,” Carrier wrote to his son, Willis, in June 1864.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.