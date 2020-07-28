The Village of Deerfield may scale back plans to upgrade its downtown streetscape after the sole construction bid came in high and it didn’t win a hoped-for AARP grant.
The village had budgeted $550,000 for the project, including the actual construction and design and enigeeeing work, all funded through its tax incremental finance district #3.
TIF district #3 encompasses Main Street and Deerfield Fireman’s Park and also stretches eastward to High Street, northward and southward to just past the Glacial Drumlin State Bike Trail and to Liberty Street and westward through developer Don Tierney’s Savannah Parks neighborhood and Savannah Park.
The work had been envisioned to include new sidewalks, new lighting, a new handicapped accessible walkway between Main Street and Park Drive, the resurfacing of Park Drive and of a municipal parking lot between West Nelson and West Deerfield streets, storm sewer upgrades and other beautification measures including new common trash receptacle areas behind Main Street businesses that back up to Park Drive.
Out of the budgeted $550,000, $49,000 has already been paid to Town & Country Engineering of Fitchburg, for pre-construction engineering work. The village has also already paid Vierbicher planning and engineering of Madison $9,100 for design work.
And Vierbicher has asked for an additional $4,300 to cover extra hours it has put in recently, saying that is due to the complexity of the project being in a historic downtown area, and having to work carefully around fragile, century-old buildings.
Being on State Highway 73 also adds complexity, as does a need to keep local business accessible during construction and the inclusion of stormwater infrastructure upgrades in the area, officials have said.
The village board has delayed approving the additional $4,300 for Vierbicher; it may vote on that on Aug. 10.
At a village board meeting Monday night July 27, Tom TeBeest of Town & Country Engineering said the construction work bid, which had been hoped to come in about $440,000, amounted to more than $600,000.
The board delayed approving that bid until its Aug. 10 meeting.
The village is under a time crunch.
If it wants to use funds from TIF District #3, the construction contract has to be approved by early September, under state rules that require that this TIF district due to its age be closed out soon.
The board also heard Monday that it did not win an AARP grant that it had hoped to use to fund the construction of a handicapped accessible walkway between Main Street and Park Drive, between two Main Street buildings. As a result, that part of the envisioned project may not happen.
TeBeest said he has reached out to the contractor that bid on the work, and said they might be able to scale back to help meet the village’s budget. He urged the village to choose them, in order to meet the September TIF district funding deadline. He said there is not time between now and September to seek additional bids.
“It would have been nice to have a few more bids,” TeBeest said. However, he said the company has done similar work in other area communities and “does good work. You would be happy with the results,” he said.
Village Board member Scott Tebon, who chairs the village’s Planning Commission, said that even scaled back, the project will “refresh” the downtown and compliment the work that building owners have been doing this year, with the help of TIF grants, to upgrade their properties.
“This will better showcase that,” Tebon said.
Tebon also said that at its Aug. 10 meeting, the village board expects to hear an update from its financial advisor on the amount of money available in TIF district #3. That information may affect how much it might be able to spend on the streetscape project, he said.
