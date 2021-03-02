Clarifying station expansion information

Recently, a group called Citizens for a Responsible Cambridge Fire and EMS Station distributed posters and information on social media regarding the proposed station project, including a Q&A section. We appreciate the public’s interest in getting questions answered, and we’d like to clarify information and provide facts about some incorrect answers. A longer clarification of inaccuracies will be posted to our Fire and EMS websites this week.
• Regarding the question of a needs assessment, two were completed. The first, conducted by River Architects, was completed in 2017, resulting in a building cost estimated as high as $10 million. Keller Architects, the firm who designed the scaled down version also did a needs assessment in January 2020 resulting in the current plan which trimmed $3.5 million off the cost. Both assessments are available for viewing at the station.
• Regarding comparisons to other area stations: Comparing these current stations to this proposed one is not an apple to an apple. The inclusion of population served data in their chart oversimplifies the many variables that affect a department’s average call volume, anticipated call volume, and potential call volume.
Their final question: “Is the $6.5 million plan the right project for our Fire/EMS District at the right time for the right cost?”
The answer is yes. Each year that goes by will simply increase taxpayer’s costs. For example, Fort Atkinson’s similar station was priced at $1 million less than ours because they had a two-year head start. Our current station was projected to last 40 to 50 years, and was outdated 15 to 20 years ago, resulting in our unsafe, unhealthy, operationally compromised facility.
We are taxpayers too, and don’t take the spending of taxpayer dollars lightly. In between fire and EMS calls, community fundraisers and training for CPR and safety classes, our volunteers and staff have worked very hard for five years to present a plan that best fits community needs for now, and for the next 50 years.
We welcome your questions and input, as always. Results from our recent focus group and survey, and answers to questions citizens have asked, will also distributed this week. And we will soon conduct a Q&A session via Zoom with a representative from Keller Architects and myself to address any additional questions the public may have.
- Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department Chief Terry Johnson
