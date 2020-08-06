KYLIE NOTTESTAD
Cambridge High School
Sports you played in high school: Track & basketball managing
Favorite sports moment: All of the trips to sectionals for track and going to the sectional finals game for basketball
Favorite school subject: Science
Post high school plans: I am attending UW-Milwaukee to major in nutritional science
Song you’re listening to right now: Talladega by Eric Church
Favorite place to eat: Chick-Fil-A and Noodles & Company
I like competing against (school and/or athlete): Sophie Grieser
Motto/saying: Life goes on
