KYLIE NOTTESTAD
Cambridge High School

Sports you played in high school: Track & basketball managing

Favorite sports moment: All of the trips to sectionals for track and going to the sectional finals game for basketball

Favorite school subject: Science

Post high school plans: I am attending UW-Milwaukee to major in nutritional science

Song you’re listening to right now: Talladega by Eric Church

Favorite place to eat: Chick-Fil-A and Noodles & Company

I like competing against (school and/or athlete): Sophie Grieser

Motto/saying: Life goes on

