If recent community opposition to the proposed Artists Lofts apartments reflect the broader views of Cambridge residents, the village has a strong sense of what it is and what it wants to be.
Comments shared with the village’s Plan Commission suggests village residents don’t embrace industrial jobs, affordable housing, non-traditional family situations nor any suggestion of urbanism.
It suggests that Cambridge wants to remain a tourist and artist mecca whose visitors drive from a distance to shop, eat and play in its quaint historic downtown. It wants its neighborhoods to remain homogeneously single-family, spread out and bucolic.
That’s the vision laid out in the village’s now 15-year-old Smart Grown master plan for development.
But it may increasingly be a vision that doesn’t serve the community well economically.
Since its Smarth Growth plan was adopted, Cambridge has seen a significant hollowing out of its downtown business district, with many buildings having now sat vacant for years. A pandemic year has brought additional stress with a drop off in day-trip shoppers, the cancellation of major events like Midwest Fire Fest and the imminent folding of the Chamber of Commerce.
That has left the village’s 1,500 residents to support local businesses, and to generally fund the local economy, with less help from outside revenue.
And recent U.S. Census trends suggest that may only get harder. Absent an infusion of young professionals and young families coming to Cambridge to live, drawn by developments like the Artists Lofts, Cambridge’s population will likely grow increasingly elderly, stagnating in numbers and no richer, signaling a potential future inability to continue to hold up the local economy.
According to U.S. Census data, Cambridge’s median age in 2019 was 50, significantly older than Dane County’s median age of 35 and Jefferson County’s median age of 40. That’s a stark change from 2010 when Cambridge’s median age was just 41.
The village’s population has grown by just 1% or less annually over the past decade, adding about 80 residents since 2010. It’s 2019 population was 1,535 people.
And the village’s median income in 2019 was $68,000, slightly below the Dane County median income of $70,000. In 2010, Cambridge’s median income was about $52,000; adjusted for inflation the increase since then has essentially been flat. Cambridge is not a rich community, and is not getting richer.
Cambridge also remains ethnically non-diverse, with only about 5% of its population non-white. A broader selection of housing would likely shift that, bringing to the community new perspectives and experiences.
Potentially diverse young professionals and young families who would scoop up starter homes and apartments, and maybe remain in Cambridge into the future, moving on to larger homes, would help shoulder municipal, school, emergency services and economic development costs.
These would be individual and families choosing to move out to a rural area, not just picking Cambridge for its fast commute to Madison. Making that choice, they’d likely shop locally and attend festivals and summer concerts and send their children to Cambridge schools, embracing the local culture.
The Artists Lofts were envisioned to have 15 units at 30%, 30 units at 50%, 16 units at 60%, and 14 units at 80% of Dane County’s median income. Tenants had the potential to be working families and individuals with solid incomes; Dane County’s current median income is about $70,000 for a single person and $100,000 for a family of four.
And it hasn’t just been opposition to the Artists Lofts. Over the last couple of years, developer Todd Schultz’s proposed 20-acre housing and commercial development on the south side of U.S. Highway 12-18 and a proposed affordable single-family neighborhood extension off Highland Road in 2018, have also drawn strong local opposition, and ultimately not gone forward.
Are there other ways to shore up the local economy?
The reality then is that new non-retail development that could support Cambridge’s tax base remains nascent.
A couple of years ago, the village welcomed Amigo Construction. It continues to build its presence in Cambridge but reaching its full potential will take years.
And while the village has drawn an exciting prospect in the Dancing Goat Distillery, which is now expanding to the east of State Highway 134, the broader community tax benefits from the distillery won’t be felt for decades. For now, those are tied up in annual developer incentive payments and a new tax incremental finance district.
Over the past year, village residents have also signaled they don’t have deep pockets. Cost concerns resulted in an otherwise promising performing arts center addition at Cambridge High School being shot down in a referendum. Similar worries have arisen over a proposed $6.5 million fire and EMS station expansion.
In 2019, the village reinstated a dormant Economic Development Committee, to reignite a conversation about local growth and business opportunity.
In January, it’s expected to begin a deeper conversation on whether affordable housing has a future in Cambridge and, if so, where.
No one wants to see Cambridge suburban-sprawl, with development for development’s sake. And yet the community may not be able to afford to continue to resist allowing in some housing that is attractive to a younger and more economically broad and diverse population.
We see many intertwining threads in the coming economic development and housing conversations. We look forward to those, to the chance to move the community forward and to the opportunity to consider not just what Cambridge wants based on decades-old visions, but also, on what’s best for it economically.
