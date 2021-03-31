Federal aid will keep area farms supplying food pantries

Through a new infusion of federal dollars, food pantry users in Cambridge and Deerfield will continue to have access to locally grown produce.
On Monday, March 29, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Michelle Orge, president & CEO of Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, announced that Second Harvest will receive $10 million in federal stimulus aid, funneled through Dane County, through July of 2022. It will be earmarked to buy produce from local farmers for distribution to area pantries and meal sites.
It allows for a 12-month extension of the county’s Farm to Foodbank program that began in 2020, funded then by the federal CARES Act.
Dane County launched its partnership with Second Harvest last April to help meet emergency COVID-19 food needs. The county’s original $8 million program was extended in December with an additional $4 million to support local food and produce purchasing until this summer
It’s now continuing through 2022 with the help of new federal stimulus dollars.
Parisi and Orge were joined at a virtual March 29 press conference by Scott Williams, a certified organic farmer from Mount Horeb.
Williams is the owner of Garden to Be, one of 17 participating Dane County farms.
More than 100 food pantries and meal sites in Dane County are eligible to receive the produce through agreements with Second Harvest, including the Cambridge and Deerfield food pantries.
Parisi said the local need for food assistance continues as the COVID-19 pandemic stretches on.
“In the coming months, many of our neighbors will still need help with basic needs, and we as a community will be there to help,” Parisi said.
He called the initiative “a great success,” since its inception.
It “has not only helped keep food on the table,” but also ensures a stable market for local growers, he said.
In 2020, about 3 million pounds of food were distributed, Orge said.
In some cases, Orge said, it has saved farms “from going under in a very difficult time.”
“I am proud to have been part of a partnership that has helped so many,” Orge said.
Its extension into 2022 “will bring much-needed relief in coming months,” to those still facing economic hardship, she said.
Williams called the effort “a great opportunity,” for farmers.
“I am so grateful that we can continue with that commitment,” he said.
Parisi predicted the effort will go down as “a story of this community coming together and helping one another, and everybody benefitting from that.”
Orge said even without federal COVID-19 relief funds, the program may continue into the future, now that those involved know it can be done and have put processes in place.
“Even without this generous funding, at some level this partnership will continue,” Orge said. “We are really excited about that.”
Participating area farms include:
- Black Earth Valley Farm (Black Earth)
- Blue Moon Community Farm (Stoughton)
- Crossroads Community Farm (Cross Plains)
- Elderberry Hill Farm (Blue Mounds)
- Eplegaarden (Fitchburg)
- Garden to Be (Mount Horeb)
- Happy Valley Farm (Black Earth)
- JenEhr Family Farm (Sun Prairie)
- Los Abuelos Farm (Verona)
- Lovefood Farm (Stoughton)
- Natalie’s Garden (Oregon)
- Pleasant Springs Orchards (Stoughton)
- Sue Vang Farms ( Oregon)
- Snug Haven Farm (Belleville)
- Troy Farm (Madison)
- Winterfell Acres (Brooklyn)
- Yang Farm (Madison)
