VILLAGE OF CAMBRIDGE

Village Board

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 6:30 p.m., Amundson Community Center

VILLAGE OF DEERFIELD

Finance Committee

Monday, Nov. 9, 6:30 p.m., teleconference

Village Board

Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., teleconference

VILLAGE OF ROCKDALE

Village Board

Monday, Nov. 16, 6 p.m., Rockdale Community Center

TOWN OF DEERFIELD

Town Board

Monday, Nov. 9, 7 p.m., Deerfield Community Center

TOWN OF CHRISTIANA

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., teleconference

TOWN OF OAKLAND

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Town Hall

TOWN OF LAKE MILLS

Town Board

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., Town Hall

