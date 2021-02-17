A 300-Megawatt solar project was recently proposed to be located in the towns of Christina and Deerfield in Dane County. Renewable energy projects such as this one are a significant benefit to local communities across the state of Wisconsin.
Every large-scale renewable energy project creates hundreds of construction jobs which simultaneously increase economic activity in rural areas.
Additionally, land lease payments can help farmers stay in business by providing a guaranteed revenue stream for decades. Every week farms go out of business in Wisconsin and these projects are a way to help them stay operating through difficult economic conditions.
If farmers want to voluntarily participate in a renewable energy project who is to say they shouldn’t be allowed to? It is their land and they should be able to develop it as they see fit.
Large renewable energy projects provide shared revenue payments to the local towns and county. This 300-Megawatt solar project would bring in $1,200,000 dollars of revenue per year split between Dane County and the towns that host the project facilities.
These projects can be a lifeline that provide revenue for decades. Revenue from the project could be used for vital community interests such as road improvements/maintenance, infrastructure development, and firefighters/EMS services/equipment that keep society functioning.
Fundamentally this solar project is a chance to help farmers stay in business, increase revenue for vital community services and create hundreds of good paying jobs during an economic crisis. Dane County, the towns of Christina and Deerfield stand to gain significantly if this project is approved and developed.
Wisconsin Land and Liberty Coalition is a nonprofit effort focused on building education, awareness and support for renewable energy in Wisconsin.
— Matt Johnson, field director, Wisconsin Land and Liberty Coalition
