Highway 73 Project

Hwy. 73 Timeline

2021: State Highway 73 resurfacing, Deerfield to Marshall

https://projects.511wi.gov/wis73-deerfield/contact_us/

2023: State Highway 73 (Deerfield Main Street) reconstruction, Shaul Lane to North Street

https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis73-to-north-st/default.aspx

2024: I-94/State Highway 73 Interchange reconstruction

https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/i94wis73/default.aspx

