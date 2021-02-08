Feb. 11Elementary school: Asian chicken rice bowl, three cheese calzone, broccoli, cucumber slices, pineapple
High school: Asian chicken rice bowl, stuffed crust cheese pizza, broccoli, cucumber slices, romaine lettuce, pineapple
Feb. 12Elementary school: Beef taco pie, three cheese calzone, carrots, corn, pineapple, mixed berry cup
High school: Baked beans, carrots, strawberry applesauce
Feb. 15Elementary school: Grilled chicken patty, cheese pizza, garlic herb potatoes, carrots, pears
High school: Grilled chicken patty, cheese pizza, garlic herb potatoes, romaine lettuce, carrots, pears
Feb. 16Elementary school: Walking taco, cheese pizza, garlicky green beans, broccoli, mandarin oranges
High school: Walking taco, cheese pizza, garlicky green beans,carrots, peaches
Feb. 17Elementary school: Corn dog, baked beans, corn, fruit
High school: Corn dog, carrots, baked beans, fruit
Feb. 18Elementary school: Chicken strips, cheese pizza, carrots, au gratin potatoes, apple slices
High school: Chicken strips, cheese pizza, carrots, au gratin potatoes, romaine lettuce, apple
Feb. 19Elementary school: Stromboli, cheese pizza, romaine lettuce, broccoli, strawberry applesauce, rice krispies treat
High school: Stromboli, cheese pizza, carrots, romaine lettuce, broccoli, applesauce
