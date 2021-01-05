Dane County is offering $4 million in additional grants for small businesses that have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced on Jan. 5 that the county is teaming up with Dane Buy Local to offer grants of up to $50,000 each for local businesses that were affected by this fall’s rise of Covid-19 cases in Dane County.“With this $4 million, Dane County and Dane Buy Local hope to help more local businesses survive the economic hardships the COVID-19 pandemic has brought as the community waits for more support from the federal government,” a statement from Parisi’s office said.
“Local businesses are pivotal to the overall health of our economy and play a key role in our community’s identity and culture,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “So many of our local businesses are struggling to hang on as we wait for more assistance from the federal government. This $4 million in new funding will help more of our local businesses stay afloat in the months to come. We are eager to get this funding out the door to our local businesses and thank Dane Buy Local for their continued partnership in this program.”
“With winter now upon us as the pandemic marches forward, local businesses find themselves in an even more precarious position in trying to remain open,” said Colin Murray, Executive Director of Dane Buy Local. “Dane Buy Local is honored to again work with Dane County to administer this second round of grants. After the initial round, numerous business owners expressed gratefulness and said that without it they may not have survived. As their struggle continues, this additional round will surely be key in saving them.”
This round of funding will target businesses that were hit hardest by a Covid-19 case surge this fall, and subsequent health orders, the statement said. It will be open to restaurants, retail stores, independent contractors, start-up businesses that existed before March 15, the service industry, gyms, fitness facilities, studios for dance and exercise and other businesses.
Businesses must be independently owned with their main office in Dane County, in order to be eligible. Applications will be evaluated based on need, specifically for the next three months of expenses, and grants will be issued up to $50,000. Grant funds must be used for Covid-related expenses like rent, payroll, or business development.
Dane County’s Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program was created in April, and began with about $250,000 in funding, and then increased to $800,000. Dane County then announced it would add $10 million to the grant program in May, through CARES Act funding.
The program has given grants to 2,700 local businesses, with the average grant size being about $4,000 per business.
Dane Buy Local will be administering the grant program, the statement said. For more information, visit www.danebuylocal.com. Applications will also be found there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.