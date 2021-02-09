CAMBRIDGE
Feb. 1-14: Valentine’s Day RaffleThe Cambridge Area Lions Club is selling tickets to a Valentine’s Day raffle. There will be daily $100 drawings from Feb. 1 to Feb. 13, with a $1,000 drawing on Feb. 14. All drawings will be held at Lake Ripley Lanes, W9582 U.S. Highway 12, at 6 p.m. Purchase tickets from any Lions Club member. More information: cambridgelions.org.
Feb. 13: Virtual Dip for DozerDip for Dozer, an annual fundraiser for scholarships for local students, is creating a virtual program for this year’s event on Saturday, Feb. 13. Organizers collected videos of participants doing something cold to be part of the virtual program. The event, which usually involves people jumping into Lake Ripley, funds local scholarships in honor of Dustin “Dozer” Zuelsdorf. More information: DipForDozer@gmail.com.
Feb. 13: Icelandic horsesLocal Icelandic horses will be visiting the Cambridge Market, at 217 W. Main Street, on Saturday, Feb. 13 from 11:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. Two horses from IamGlytja will visit the market in honor of Valentine’s Day, and will be available for photos.
Feb. 13: CAP Play PlaceThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is offering open play time once a month to families to play in the CAP C.A.R.E. rooms. CAP C.A.R.E. is opening its spaces at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street, on Feb. 13 from 1-3 p.m. The cost is $6 for children ages 2-12, and free for chaperones. Pay at the door with exact cash, or pre-register at cambridgecap.net.
Feb. 14: Adopt a Senior programOur House Senior Living in Cambridge is holding an Adopt a Senior program this Valentine’s Day, to provide each senior living at the facility with a flower gift on Feb. 14. Our House is partnering with Elegance and Design Studio, at 114 S. Pleasant Street in Cambridge. A $10 donation will provide a flower to one of the 15 seniors who live at Our House. To adopt a senior, call (608) 647-2319.
Feb. 14: CAP Open GymThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a weekly open gym every Sunday from Feb. 14 to March 28 from 2-3 p.m. in the Cambridge Elementary School gym at 802 W. Water Street. The open gym for 4K-4th graders is meant to help burn off some energy. Parents are recommended to stay and play. Masks, social distancing and personal water bottles will be required. Sign up through a Google Form on the CAP Facebook page.
Feb. 17: Wednesday Wake UpThe Cambridge Market is hosting a business networking group every other Wednesday, for local business owners to meet each other, collaborate and seek advice. The next meeting is Wednesday, Feb. 17 from 7:45 — 9 a.m. at 217 W. Main Street. The event is limited to ten participants, following Dane County public health guidelines, register on social media. Face masks are required.
Feb. 20: Hero DanceThe Cambridge Community Activities Program is holding a drive-through version of its annual Hero Dance on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 5-7 p.m. at Cambridge Elementary School, 802 W. Water Street. The drive-through event will follow a similar format to December’s Breakfast with Santa. Families can pick up a meal, masquerade craft and take a photo at a photo station. The cost is $5, and the meal will include pasta, sauce, optional meatballs, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Semi-formal wear is encouraged for the photo. This event is meant to honor the heroes in our lives, with a take-home celebration. More information, and to register, visit cambridgecap.net.
Feb. 26: Native plant saleThe Lake Ripley Management District is offering its annual native plant sale until Friday, Feb. 26. Residents can order plants native to Wisconsin of a variety of color, size, bloom and sun needs. View available plants at www.Agrecal.com. Submit your order to the district by Feb. 26. More information: ripley@oaklandtown.com or (608) 423-4537.
Oakland Conservation Club Hunter Safety Course
The 2021 hunter safety classes for the Oakland Conservation Club will be online this year, because of Covid-19 restrictions. After completion, there will be a mandatory in-person field day at the club grounds on March 27. Call Gary Schenck at 920-563-9194 or 920-723-2327 for course information and to reserve a spot for the field day.
March 2: Knit and sip
Kaleidoscope Fibers is holding a virtual knitting event over Zoom on Tuesday, March 2 from 6-8 p.m. Work on a knitting project with fellow crafters over video calling.
March 20: Enriched winter challengeThe Cambridge Community Library is offering an enriched winter challenge from Dec. 21 to March 20, 2021. The challenge is meant to help people grow over the winter months, by setting goals and exploring different topics. Explore a new craft or hobby, practice mindfulness, practice healthy eating, learn about relationships, read a new author or genre or try out new physical fitness. The challenge offers suggestions in all these categories for ways to grow this winter. Submit a form, with at least three goals and how you fulfilled them, by March 20, 2021, and be entered to win prizes.
Winter StoryWalkThe Cambridge Community Library has now posted the pages for a Winter StoryWalk. Families can read a book as they walk around downtown Cambridge. Pages are located in the windows of businesses around Main Street. The pages will be up until March 21. The story posted is “Sneezy the Snowman” by Maureen Wright, about a snowman who gets a cold.
Online art classesThe Cambridge Community Library is offering access to Creativebug, a virtual platform with thousands of art and craft video classes. This services if free with your library card, and includes downloadable patterns, templates and recipes. Access the website at www.creativebug.com/lib/cambridgelib .
Updated library hoursThe Cambridge Community Library has updated its hours beginning Feb. 1, and added limited inside services. The library will be open for both drive-through and express service inside on: Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursdays 3-7:30 p.m., Friday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday 9:30-11:30 a.m. for drive-through only service.
DEERFIELD
Adult reading challengeThe Deerfield Public Library is offering an adult reading challenge this February. Participants can sign up through Beanstack, the library’s reading program portal. A list of suggested titles for the reading program can be found on the library’s website, or on a table outside the library on 12 W. Nelson Street. To sign up, visit deerfieldpubliclibrary.beanstack.org.
Take and make craft
The Deerfield Public Library has been regularly offering take and make craft projects for families to pick up at the library at 12. W. Main Street in Deerfield. The library began giving away another take and make project in mid-January. To arrange to pick up a craft project, call the library at (608) 764-8102.
The Cambridge News and Deerfield Independent is compiling a list of online activities, resources and events happening in our communities. If there’s an activity we should know about, feel free to send it to us at cdnews@hngnews.com.
