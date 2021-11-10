The Deerfield High School Student Council is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the high school commons. The need for blood remains great so please consider giving the gift of life. Go to the Red Cross website to sign up or donate or call 1 (800) 733-2767. Be sure to indicate if those donating are donating blood or double red cells.

