The Deerfield High School Student Council is sponsoring a Red Cross Blood Drive on Wednesday, Dec. 1 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the high school commons. The need for blood remains great so please consider giving the gift of life. Go to the Red Cross website to sign up or donate or call 1 (800) 733-2767. Be sure to indicate if those donating are donating blood or double red cells.
Trending Now
-
Letter to the Editor: Development, station expansion
-
Deerfield volleyball has three players on Trailways-South All-Conference team
-
OWI crash shuts down County Highway B
-
Eric Staszak earns second team all-conference, Evan Mathwig, Tobi Arenz and Kris Hahn honorable mention
-
Galleria 214 coffeehouse space will change hands in January
Latest e-Edition