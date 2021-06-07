Deerfield’s boys and girls track and field teams each finished sixth at the Deerfield Classic on Friday.
Senior Ray Bach won the boys pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches.
Junior Dayton Lasack took second in the 300 hurdles in a new school record time of 40.65 seconds and placed third in the 100 high hurdles (16.55).
The 3,200 relay team of Martin Kimmel, Kalob Kimmel, Cody Curtis and James Connely placed second in 8:54.33. The 1,600 relay team of Martin Kimmel, Kalob Kimmel, Curtis and Lasack finished third in 3:44.10.
Sophomore Steffi Siewert won the girls 100 meter dash in 13.26 and took second in the long jump (16- 1/4).
The 400 relay team of Hailey Thompson, Siewert, Ella Arenz and Hailey Heffel took third in 55.67.
Lake Mills won the boys title with 165 points.
The Cambridge boys placed third with 88 points.
The Blue Jay boys were led by Zach Huffman's two first-place finishes.
Huffman won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:08.78 and also took the title in the 1,600-meter run in 4:41.14.
Runner-up finishes from Cambridge included Ezra Stein in the shot put (43-08.5), Spencer Davis in discus (137-08) and Jonathan Jones in pole vault 11-0. Caleb Kendall also cleared 11-0 in the pole vault and placed third.
Columbus won the girls competition with 172 points. Cambridge took 10th with 26 points.
The Blue Jay girls had a pair of top-three finishes. Mara Brown finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:34.61 and Bella Hollis in pole vault with a 7-00.
Team scores — boys: Lake Mills 165; Marshall 96; Cambridge 88; Omro 74; Columbus 61; Deerfield 61; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 56; Pardeeville 38; Belleville/New Glarus 27; Lomira 23; Albany 10.
Team scores — girls: Columbus 172; Lake Mills 128; Sugar River 88.5; Omro 46; Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 45; Deerfield 44; Marshall 40.5; Pardeeville 34; Lomira 30; Cambridge 26; Albany 22.