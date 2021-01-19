Five players recorded double-digit games as Cambridge picked up a victory over Parkview in a non-conference home game on Friday.
Aidan Schroeder led the Blue Jays with 14 points, while Jack Nikolay and Max Heth both netted 13 points. Ezra Stein and Trey Colts each added 10 points.
Belleville 74, Cambridge 68
Four Belleville players scored in double figures in Saturday’s 74-68 Capitol South Conference win over the Blue Jays at Knoblauch Gymnasium.
The Wildcats were led by Andrew Ace’s 20 points.
Jack Nikolay led the Blue Jays with 23 points, making three of the team’s 10 3-pointers. Max Heth hit four triples and finished with 12, while Trey Colts added 17.
WIAA Tournament
With several high school teams opting out due to COVID-19, the WIAA boys basketball tournament format has been revised. Cambridge will play in the Division 3 field when the postseason playoffs begin Feb. 16.
Cambridge’s regional pod includes Brodhead, Clinton Lakeside Lutheran and St. John’s NW Academies. The WIAA Division 3 State Boys Basketball Tournament will be held March 4-6 at a yet-to-be-determined site.
Up Next
The Blue Jays host Wisconsin Heights Friday at 7:30 p.m.
BELLEVILLE 74, CAMBRIDGE 68
Belleville 34 40 — 74
Cambridge 30 38 — 68
Belleville (fg ft-fta pts) — Boyum 3 0-0 7, A. Ace 8 2-4 20, C. Syse 5 2-3 15, Nolden 3 5-9 11, T. Syse 4 7-10 16, S. Fahey 2 0-0 5. Totals — 17 16-28 74.
Cambridge — Nikolay 7 6-7 23, Heth 4 0-0 12, Harrison 1 0-0 2, Horton 1 0-0 2, Ez. Stein 2 0-0 4, El. Stein 2 0-0 5, Colts 5 6-9 17, Frey 1 0-0 2. Totals — 22 12-16 68.
3-point goals — B 8 (C. Syse 3, A. Ace 2, Boyum 1, T. Syse 1, S. Fahey 1); C 10 (Nikolay 3, Heff 4, El. Stein 1, Colts 2). Total fouls — B 19; C 16. Fouled out — El. Stein, Heth.
CAMBRIDGE 77, ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 54
Orfordville Parkview 33 21 — 54
Cambridge 38 39 — 77
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) — Crecelius 1 0-0 2; Tr. Oswald 2 1-3 6; Ty. Oswald 4 2-3 12; Simonson 7 2-2 17; Flood-Elyafl 4 0-0 8; Schwartzlod 3 0-0 6; Klitzman 1 0-0 2; Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 6-10 54.
CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 4 2-2 13; Heth 5 0-0 13; Harrison 1 0-0 2; Horton 1 0-0 2; Stein 5 0-1 10; Buckman 1 0-0 2; Schroeder 6 1-2 14; Colts 4 1-2 10; Cozler 2 0-0 4; Frey 2 2-2 6. Totals 31 6-9 77.
3-point goals: OP 4 (Ty. Oswald 2, Tr. Oswald 1, Simonson 1); C 9 (Nikolay 3, Heth 3, Horton 1, Schroeder 1, Colts 1). Total fouls: OP 13; C 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.