Seventeen Deerfield youth have been awarded presidential service awards through the Deerfield Community Center. DCC has been a certifying organization for the award for more than a decade, as a local community-based nonprofit. Volunteers who receive the award based on their volunteer service hours. Deerfield youth who received gold awards include Chance John, Jacob Dunsirn, Lucas Elliott and Wesley Christianson. Deerfield youth who received silver awards include Robert Cole, Mason Betthauser, Rylee Betthauser and Eric Staszak. Deerfield youth who received bronze awards include Isaac John, Grace Brattlie, Moli Haak, Tommy Lees, Grace Dunsirn, Ethan Dunsirn, Lily Dunsirn, Hayden Frazer and Addison Klein.  

