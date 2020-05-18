Seventeen Deerfield youth have been awarded presidential service awards through the Deerfield Community Center. DCC has been a certifying organization for the award for more than a decade, as a local community-based nonprofit. Volunteers who receive the award based on their volunteer service hours. Deerfield youth who received gold awards include Chance John, Jacob Dunsirn, Lucas Elliott and Wesley Christianson. Deerfield youth who received silver awards include Robert Cole, Mason Betthauser, Rylee Betthauser and Eric Staszak. Deerfield youth who received bronze awards include Isaac John, Grace Brattlie, Moli Haak, Tommy Lees, Grace Dunsirn, Ethan Dunsirn, Lily Dunsirn, Hayden Frazer and Addison Klein.
Deerfield
Deerfield youth earn service award.
- By CNDI Staff
-
- Updated
- 0
Karyn Saemann
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Matthew Robert Wheeler
- Information sought on CamRock Park dog bite
- Cambridge, Deerfield area churches won't reopen this weekend
- County line divides how Cambridge-area businesses can operate
- Claire August Falk
- The Capitol Report: Candidates get creative in collecting nomination signatures amid social distancing requirements
- 2020 Dane County Fair canceled due to COVID-19
- May 14 Art and Life Calendar
Classified Ads
Bulletin
Featured Weekly Print Ads
Bulletin
Most Popular
Articles
- Rock County encourages residents to voluntary comply with Safer at Home
- Prairie Valley Resale Store has hit hard times amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Rock County issues Safer at Home order
- Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation board member describes his experience with COVID-19
- What’s the penalty for violating the Rock County Safer at Home Order?
- Waunakee plan commission recommends Kwik Trip approval
- Sand Bar comes down
- Armed robbery takes place at Windsor Speedway
- County task force to coordinate reopening
- Starbucks concept plan rejected
Images
Videos
Commented
- No more bikes at Tyranena (2)
- Letter to the Editor: Voters responded with a resounding 'NO' (2)
- State to hold more elections during pandemic as clerks scramble to ensure safety (1)
- A statement from St. Elizabeth's in Janesville (1)
- What’s the penalty for violating the Rock County Safer at Home Order? (1)
- Appreciating the little moments of joy during COVID-19 (1)
- Letter to the Editor: Republicans shun science for quick fixes and partisan fights (1)
- Windsor moves closer to open burning ban (1)
- The quitters (1)
- Dane County Executive Parisi talks COVID-19 response (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.