hot featured
Deerfield

January meeting set for U.S. Highway 12-18 and Oak Park Road intersection upgrade

Safety concerns are behind the intersection's planned reconstruction that could potentially include improved two-way stop-control, traffic signals, or a roundabout

  • Updated
  • 1 min to read

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has set a Jan. 5 public meeting in Deerfield about planned improvements to the intersection of U.S. Highway 12-8 and County Highway W/Oak Park Road.

The meeting is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Deerfield High School Commons, 300 Simonson Blvd. A presentation is planned for 5 p.m.

WisDOT says safety concerns are behind the intersection's planned reconstruction that could potentially include improved two-way stop-control, traffic signals, or a roundabout. Construction is anticipated in 2026.

More information on those options will be presented at the meeting. Project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to explain the proposed improvements and answer questions.

The public, especially adjacent property owners, are encouraged to attend to learn more and provide input.

The high school is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance may contact Steven Porter via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711). To allow time for arranging assistance, please call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.

Meeting materials, including a narrated presentation, will be posted by Jan. 5 to the project website, wisconsindot.gov. Go to Projects and Studies, Southwest Region, US 12/18 and County W/Oak Park Road intersection.

Direct link: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/us1218-intersection/default.aspx

For additional information contact WisDOT project manager Steven Porter at (608) 243-3366 or by email at steve.porter@dot.wi.gov.

Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Steve Porter, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704. Comments will be received through February 5, 2022. 

