It’s not news to those who live and work in our rural area, that Wisconsin’s small towns and rural economies operate differently from that of suburbs and urban areas.
We have unique concerns and pressures.
We worry about preserving quaint downtowns, providing senior housing to those who want to age locally, funding civic improvements with a limited tax base, and supporting businesses like farming, niche boutique shopping, recreational, ag and seasonal tourism, and independent art, that all tend to flourish here.
We’re perennially concerned about filling small industrial parks and retaining industries. We keep fighting for better access to broadband internet. We’re asked to consider solar proposals covering large tracts of farmland. And we weigh development plans that promise financial return but may also impact the community’s historic character, quality of life and existing small businesses.
Locally, we don’t have room tax revenue for tourism promotion and have only limited access to other tools and resources to promote our economies.
And, our needs have a human side. We worry about local residents who don’t have access to public transportation to get to food pantries, meal sites and other places where help is available. We worry about geographically isolated families in need who have children. We worry about families losing long-time farms. And we worry about the decline in emergency department volunteers and wonder how our small municipal budgets, constrained by revenue caps, will be able to afford full-time EMTs and firefighters.
How might all of the above improve if our local economy became more “prosperous?” What might prosperity look like out here and what steps would we need to take to get there? And amid heightened conversations this year about equity, how mighty everyone in the community, regardless of their background, tap into a rising tide?
We appreciate a new effort by Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., that seeks to address those questions.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the Governor’s Blue-Ribbon Commission on Rural Prosperity will hold the first of three live virtual listening sessions for rural Wisconsin residents to share ideas and experiences about what it will take “to advance rural prosperity for all” in the state. It will be from 12 to 2 p.m. on the Office of Rural Prosperity website, https://wedc.org/rural-prosperity/. The commission is asking people who want to speak to register in advance by visiting the website.
Registration is also now open for the other two forums, set for Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 7 to 9 p.m. and Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 3 to 5 p.m. Interpretation in Hmong and Spanish is available for all of the forums.
Gov. Evers established the commission and the Office of Rural Prosperity within the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) in January. The governor asked the commission to “engage and learn from residents throughout the state in order to develop long-term strategies that will best support the needs of rural Wisconsinites and rural communities,” according to a release this week.
“Before the commission can develop a plan for rural Wisconsin’s future, members want to hear from citizens about what they believe their communities need most to succeed,” Kelliann Blazek, director of the Office of Rural Prosperity said in a release. “Given the restrictions on public gatherings required by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the many demands on everyone’s time, the commission wants to make it as easy as possible for citizens to participate in this important process.”
In addition to facilitating the listening sessions, the Office of Rural Prosperity is accepting written comments via its website through Sept. 30. Rural groups may also arrange meetings with commission members through WEDC. The commission aims to present Gov. Evers with a report by Oct. 31 that will help shape the governor’s state budget proposal next year.
We often talk out here on the rural, Dane-Jefferson County line about how we wish we were heard more by policy makers. Here is an opportunity to share our thoughts and to be part of a conversation about “economic prosperity for all.”
We encourage local residents, elected officials, business groups and business owners to register, attend, listen, and offer input at the upcoming sessions.
