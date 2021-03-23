The Deerfield Cares Coalition is teaming up with six other Dane County groups to hold a presentation on mental health this week.
Deerfield Cares is hosting a virtual session called “Mental health concerning rural families during COVID-19” on Thursday, March 24 from 6:30-8 p.m.
Visit deerfieldcares.com for virtual meeting access, and more information.
This is the first of three upcoming forums on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on mental health.
“From our youth to our seniors, we have all experienced something we haven’t been through before. We are hoping these forums will be a starting place to better understand, learn and grow from this shared experience,” a statement from Deerfield Cares said.
The session’s speaker will be Jeff Ditzenberger, the founder of Talking, Understanding, Growing, Supporting (T.U.G.S.) Ditzenberger prioritizes mental health care for farmers and people in the agriculture industry.
The statement from Deerfield Cares said that mental illness is a challenge in rural areas, with less access to mental health services, lack of health insurance and finalcial stress. The statement said that 19.1 percent of people age 18 or older reported having a mental illness in 2020.
Deerfield Cares is cosponsoring the event with Cottage Grove Cares, Monona Cares, McFarland RADAR Coalition, StoughtonCARES, Belleville Area Cares and NWDCC — Northwest Dane Cares.
