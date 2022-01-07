The Cambridge Community Library is providing a space where local residents can watch upcoming public hearings on a proposed local solar farm.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin is holding virtual public hearings at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Jan. 19 for commission staff and parties to the proceedings, including registered intervenors, and on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. for the general public.
The town of Christiana, village of Cambridge, School District of Cambridge and a several local residents are among the intervenors.
Both meetings will be shown for viewing only on a big screen in the Community Room of the Amundson Community Center, 200 Spring St. There will be no capability to give testimony from this site or to otherwise join in the meeting.
For more information call the library at (608) 423-3900.
The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin has also set a hearing on Thursday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m., for the general public to comment on Koshkonong Solar Energy Center’s application for a certificate of public convenience and necessity for its proposed 6,300-acre solar farm in the towns of Deerfield and Christiana. That hearing will not be shown live at the library.
Join in
There will be ways to actually participate, however, though a process set up the Public Service Commission.
According to a PSC notice issued in December, the hearings will be held virtually via Zoom. There will also be an audio-only telephone option.
To join via Zoom go to https://zoom.us/. Click ‘Join a Meeting’ and enter the personal link name: pschearings.
To join by telephone call (312) 626-6799 and then enter the meeting ID: 809 513 2930#
The hearings will also be livestreamed on the Public Commission’s website, https://psc.wi.gov. Click on the “Live Broadcast” button.
The direct link to the live broadcast webcast is https://apps.psc.wi.gov/APPS/eventscalendar/broadcast/livebroadcast.aspx.
Those wishing to comment will first be placed in a waiting room and then will be admitted by an administrative law judge. They’ll be muted until their time to speak.
Written comments
Written comments will also be taken through Jan. 24. On the commission’s website, https://psc.wi.gov, click on the “File a Comment” button. On the next page, select the “File a Comment” link that appears for docket number 9811-CE-100.
Written comments can also be submitted through Jan. 24 via U.S. mail. A mailed-in comment must include the phrase “Docket 9811-CE-100 Comments” in the heading, and should be addressed to: Docket 9811-CE-100 Comments Public Service Commission,P.O. Box 7854, Madison WI 53707-7854.
No written comments will be accepted via email or fax.
Questions about the hearings, and requests for accommodations for persons with a disability, can be directed to the commission’s case coordinator Jeff Kitsembel at (608) 266-9658 or Jeff.Kitsembel@wisconsin.gov.