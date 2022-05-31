 Skip to main content
BASEBALL

Deerfield baseball defeats Cambridge baseball in low-scoring affair to advance to regional final

Deerfield sophomore Adam Suess pitched a one-hit shutout, while the Deerfield baseball team advanced to the regional final with a 4-0 win over Cambridge on Tuesday, May 31.

Kris Hahn Kiefer Parish
Sophomore Kris Hahn tags out freshman Kiefer Parish in a Deerfield 4-0 win over Cambridge on Tuesday, May 31. 

“I got all of the confidence in the world in Adam,” said Deerfield head coach Scott Gloede. “He throws strikes, and like I told the kids, they made all of their plays today.”

Cambridge senior Tucker Tesdal recorded the lone hit for the Blue Jays in the first inning, but was left at first after Suess recorded a strikeout for the final out in the inning.

Both teams struggled to get a runner in scoring position as Cambridge pitcher Jared Marty was just as dominant as Suess, allowing one hit through four innings.

Jared Marty
Senior Jared Marty throws a pitch in Cambridge's 4-0 loss to Deerfield on Tuesday, May 31. Marty pitched a complete game in the loss. 

“He pitched tremendously today. We just didn’t back him up with the bats and had a little bit of defensive breakdowns at the wrong time,” said Cambridge head coach Larry Martin.

In the bottom of the fifth, Deerfield sophomore Jackson Drobac led off with a single. After Kris Hahn moved Drobac to second base on a sacrifice bunt, junior Eric Staszak hit a single to put runners at the corners with one out.

“Marty is a great pitcher, probably one of the best pitchers we faced all season, plus being a lefty adds a bit more complication to it,” said Gloede. “I’m telling these kids that they have to have swinging in their mind first.”

After reaching first, Staszak attempted to steal second base. Cambridge attempted a pick-off play at third, but the ball went into the outfield, allowing Drobac to score and give Deerfield (18-5) a 1-0 lead.

Jackson Drobac
Sophomore Jackson Drobac celebrates after giving Deerfield the lead in the Demons' 4-0 win over Cambridge on Tuesday, May 31. 

After the Blue Jays were retired in order in the top of the sixth, Deerfield added some insurance runs. Suess hit an infield single to score junior Tommy Lees, Drobac singled home Suess and Staszak scored Drobac on a single, giving Deerfield a 4-0 lead.

Suess retired the Blue Jays in order in the seventh, advancing Deerfield to the regional final where the Demons will face Belleville on Wednesday, June 1.

The seniors who graduate from the Cambridge baseball program are Jared Marty, Tucker Tesdal, Trevor Leto, Jace Horton, Matthew Rahn, Carter Brown and Ryan Redford.

“They’ve got a lot to hold their head up about. Is this the way you wanted to end your season? No but they accomplished a lot, and I’m grateful for that,” said Martin.

Cambridge finishes with a record of 9-13.

Deerfield 4, Cambridge 0

Cambridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 1 2

Deerfield 0 0 0 0 1 3 X — 4 8 0

Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Marty (L; 6-8-4-4-8-2); D: Suess (W; 7-1-0-0-5-0).

Leading hitters — C: Tesdal 1x3; D: Drobac 2x3, Anderson 1x3, Staszak 1x3.

